EXCLUSIVE: Yashasvi & Karanvir Spill Beans On All 'gross' Scenes From 'What Are The Odds'

What are the Odds is a new Netflix movie that is up for streaming on the OTT platform. The cast, Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra revealed interesting tidbits from the sets and their take on the OTT platforms' popularity in an exclusive interview. They also spilt the tea on all the "gross" scenes from the movie.

Yashaswini & Karanvir from What Are The Odds talk about dead fish and toilet bowls

In the interview with the What Are The Odds cast, Yashswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra were asked about their experience while shooting the gross scenes like holding a fish and putting a hand inside the toilet bowl. Opening up about the experience, Yashaswini said, "We had seen it being constructed and we knew that it was all like fresh clean water, and yet when it was all put together it automatically becomes something gross...even though its never been used before".

Further Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra were asked how did they shoot the scene and were there too many retakes. To this Karanvir replied, "Umm..no not really. I think there weren't a lot of retakes. I think our reaction was so natural, we were so grossed out that there weren't any takes required more than three I remember."

Karanvir Malhotra continued, "I put my hand into it and looked at her [Yashaswini] and said that 'that's Bunty, right?'. I...I don't know if that was in the script or not but I was feeling that way that whatever I held in my hand. I don't know its gross to talk about it also but yeah, we didn't have a lot of takes".

The What Are The Odds cast was then asked if it really was a dead fish that they had to hold. Smiling, Yashaswini Dayama replied, "no no..it was a toy fish". Karanvir Malhotra interrupted saying, "no animals were harmed during the shooting".

Also Read: Abhay Deol Drops The Teaser Of 'What Are The Odds?'; Watch Here

Next, the cast was asked what are the odd incidents that happened in their personal life, something as bizarre like those in the movie, What Are The Odds. To this Yashaswini Dayama said talked about one day really etched into her memory was when she was in Los Angeles for EFLA. She said, "Five or six of us were just driving around, going from here to there...it was like supremely wholesome. But my life is very drama-less otherwise, I've never been to jail."

Karanvir Malhotra, for his part, said, "My parents are from Melbourne and I used to do theatre in Melbourne. I came to Delhi for a workshop at the National Schol of Drama. Someone reached out to me for Guy Richie's Aladin. I auditioned for that and went back to Melbourne. Suddenly I get a call from the assistant director of What Are The Odds that 'hey we watched you Aladdin audition and we want you to audition for this role, for the lead of a film'...Everything changed for me through the film and I'm in a new continent and new city...its not so new now, but what are the odds!"

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Malhotra Reveals His Real-life 'What Are The Odds' Moments; Read Here

Meanwhile, What Are The Odds is a movie about two friends who play hooky from school and encounter accidental meetings and other-worldly events. Their ordinary day is turned into an extra-ordinary one where they also experience the coming-of-age journey. Apart from Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra, What Are The Odds cast also includes Abhay Deol, Priyanka Bose and Monica Dogra. The Netflix movie is directed by Megha Ramaswamy.

Also Read: 'What Are The Odds' Star Yashaswini On 40-yr-old Dating Teen; Says 'Love Has No Age'

Also Read: Abhay Deol's 'This Is Not A Love Song' From Netflix Original 'What Are The Odds' Out Now

Also Read: Abhay Deol's 'What Are The Odds' Trailer Promises Fans A Whimsical Romantic Adventure

Image credit: What Are The Odds Instagram, Yashaswini Dayama Instagram, Karanvir Malhotra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.