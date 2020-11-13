Baby Yoda Eating Eggs Scene Was Intentionally Disturbing, Defends Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 is a popular show on Disney Plus. Last Friday, Chapter 10: The Passenger was released which created a controversy related to the Child aka Baby Yoda. Spoiler Alert! It features a Frog Lady who is trying to save her unfertilized eggs as they are her only hope to stop her species from getting extinct. She goes as cargo with the bounty hunter and the child on Razor Crest.

What created a rift was Baby Yoda slurping those eggs. His irresponsible behaviour disgusted several people as they shared their thoughts on social media. Now a Lucasfilm personality said that it was the way they wanted to portray it.

Baby Yoda’s Egg Eating was intentionally disturbing

Ever Since The Mandalorian season 2 episode two premiered, fans of the Star Wars series have been complaining about how could the Child eat something when he was specifically asked not to. Lucasfilm's creative art manager, Phil Szostak, revealed the reason behind the controversial scenes and defended them. He tweeted that Baby Yoda eating the eggs was intentionally disturbing and used for comedic effect. Check out his tweet below.

For the record, Chapter 10 of #TheMandalorian makes it clear that the Frog Lady’s eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy. But obviously, chickens aren’t sentient beings and the Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect.#StarWars https://t.co/Js51fLpE3C — Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) November 9, 2020

Fans of horror know that disturbing things make some of us laugh and some of us squirm, or both. Your mileage may vary. — Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) November 9, 2020

Even after Lucasfilm creative art manager’s explanation, Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans did not seem to be okay with the scene. Many started a debate on Twitter regarding Baby Yoda's egg eating. Some were fine with it and considered it funny, while the majority of people expressed their distress over the scene. A few hinted that the issue was not eating unfertilized eggs, but the Child not listen to Din Djarin who constantly tells him to not those eggs, and them being the only hope for a species to survive.

It's honestly not a big problem. It was meant as a joke, and jokes in horror movies edge towards dark humor. On the bright side, at least the baby was well fed. — John Doe (@firefly21205) November 9, 2020

It was a fantastic episode; love how this show changes gears and obviously reflects the important influences of Favreau, Filoni, & gang! — BSD (@SWCOMBSD) November 9, 2020

You are on the right track! Keep it up! — Techy989 (@Taigertai) November 11, 2020

The issue is the cognitive dissonance. When something is meant to be disturbing, you don't sell cute toys out of it. It wasn't meant to be dark or disturbing, and that's the whole issue. — Lords of the Sith Podcast (@LordSithPodcast) November 10, 2020

I wasn’t bothered by the fact that he was eating eggs, it just made me cringe knowing he wasn’t supposed to — Isabel 🖤 (@roe_isabel) November 11, 2020

That does not make it better. Especially since the frog lady says they’re an endangered species. — Reylo Memes (@reylo_memes) November 9, 2020

Star Wars: The Mandalorian plot for season 2 will explore more of Din Djarin and the Child’s relationship. The bounty hunter will be searching for Baby Yoda’s home, which will eventually lead him to the Jedis. It is also said to introduce several new characters to the series and might even follow-up on a few of them with a spin-off series. The latest season consists of eight episodes and two of them are now streaming on Disney Plus.

