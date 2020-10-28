Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Posts First Photo Since Teaser Released, Leaves Fans Thrilled

Tayshia Adams has been selected as the contestant of the popular reality TV show The Bachelorette, replacing Clare Crawley as the lead. The reality show, which is followed by a large number of people not just in the United States but the world over, has recently released the teaser of its upcoming season. This was followed by a post on Tayshia Adams’ Instagram which created a lot of excitement and buzz on social media; let’s take a look.

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams creates social media frenzy with her Instagram post

After the teaser of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, Tayshia has now posted an image of herself with the caption “You rang...?!” This sent her followers on a frenzy and like many other occasions, once again Tayshia Adams’ Instagram was filled with thrilling comments from the fans. Her fans were clearly excited to have her back on the show, and so were the fans of the TV show itself. They also expressed their excitement while waiting for the names included in The Bachelorette cast.

After Clare Crawley quit the show and ran away with one of the contestants Dale Moss, some of the contestants have been retained for Tayshia Adams. Let us look at some of the names in the Bachelorette cast. Ben, Blake Monar, Brendan, Ivan, Garin, Jason, Jeremy, Joe, Kenny are some of the names in The Bachelorette cast.

Have a look at Tayshia Adams’ spoilers

Most of the fans of this show will be looking for the names that will reach the end with Tayshia Adams. According to the blogger Reality Steve, Tayshia's Final 4 men are 29-year-old Ben Smith, 30-year-old Brendan Morais, 28-year-old Ivan Hall, and 36-year-old Zac Clark. While none of them had actually received a pre-ceremony rose for Clare Crawley, looks like they might get a little success with Tayshia. The show as apparently also roped in four new guys, but it doesn’t look like they will have a lot of luck. Now this will prove to be some exciting Tayshia Adams' spoilers for the fans.

A lot is also being said about Tayshia Adams’ past relationships; significantly with John Paul Jones. Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones had previously dated after season six but that lasted only for a couple of months. There has been a lot of linking between Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones, and the former will be looking forward to fixing that with this brand new start in Bachelorette. Fans will have to wait and see how the return of The Bachelorette Tayshia Adams turns out.

