'Batwoman' Showrunner Reveals Why She Ruled Out Recasting Kate Kane For Season 2

As Batwoman season 2 will soon premiere this month, the showrunner spoke about the casting of the film and why she chose not to recast the Batwoman season 1 character Katy Kane. Earlier, actor Ruby Rose as Kate Kane was seen in the series and as announced recently, there will be a new character for Batwoman season 2. Read further ahead to know what made the Batwoman showrunner not recast Kate Kane in season 2.

According to reports by Entertainment Weekly, Batwoman season 2 showrunner Caroline Dries talked about her experience during the making of the series and how she ended up with an entirely new character for Batwoman. When she was asked about how she announced that she was creating an entirely new character instead of recasting, she stated that it didn't feel like the right move for her because it felt weird, awkward and unearned.

She added how she wasn’t opposed to recasting the character of Kate Kane at all but doing a swap out without any story motivation behind would have felt weird to her. She then stated that according to her, it was asking too much of the audience. Dries even mentioned that she didn't know if the audience would agree with it that it was almost negating season 1 and feeling that one will just need to start watching season 2 to really get the show. She then stated that if they were to have all seasons of the series, it would feel like season 1 was the anomaly which exactly they didn't want it to feel like.

She also said how she wanted it to feel all like one piece of a continuing story. She again clarified that she was not opposed to the idea of a new actor playing Kate Kane, but in the heat of the moment, just to do a swap and act as nothing happened within the story was a lot for her to digest as the creative lead of the show.

Batwoman season 2 cast

Earlier, Ruby Rose was seen as Kate Kane in Batwoman season 1 but now the new character named Ryan Wilder will be essayed by Javicia Leslie. Other actors from Batwoman season 2 cast include Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, Dougray Scott, Christina Wolfe, Warren Christie and many others.

