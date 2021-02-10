Beyounick Makes His Acting Debut With Web Series 'The Office Canteen'

Youtuber Beyounick has entertained netizens with his quirky and funny YouTube videos for six years now. He is popularly known for making short clippings which his fans often find relatable. In what comes as a surprising piece of news for his fans, Beyounick is going to make his acting debut with a mini web series titled as The Office Canteen. The web series is on collaboration with the education platform upGrad.

Details about The Office Canteen series

In a media statement, Beyounick said that he wanted his first original acting stint to be his own personal creation and he is thankful to upGrad for helping him with it. He also said that series is the solution for all those who are working from home and are missing their office. He also said that the series can be watched with one's family as well. Beyounick further explained, "The whole idea behind it is to give those living the quotidian mundane life due to the pandemic, something to laugh about and relate to".

The Office Canteen series is going to be a three-episode series will tell some of the funniest stories which take place in the canteen of a workplace. The series is also shot entirely in an office's canteen. The series is also an extension of Nick's routine videos revolving around two office-going employees. The series is also going to star popular YouTuber Mumbaikar Nikhil, Slayy Point who made the 'Binod memes' viral, gaming content creator Mythpat and Ayush Mehra.

Beyounick's YouTube channel

His YouTube channel has 4.2 million subscribers. The YouTuber often makes short videos titled as 'Beyounick's Shots'. He also made a couple of videos on funny encounters with women titled as O Womaniya and also Men Will Be Men. Some of his most popular videos are Oh Womaniya 3 which has 3 million views on YouTube, Bhailog In Lockdown which has 1.5 million views on YouTube, Online Mass Bunk which 7.5 million views on YouTube and Dombivali vs Dombivali has 1.5 million views on the video-sharing platform. His videos also have featured popular Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Leone, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Rajkummar Rao.

Image courtesy- @beyounick Instagram

