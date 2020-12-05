Netflix Shows To Binge On In 48 Hours During The Netflix Stream Fest, See List

Streaming giant Netflix has managed to keep its users entertained during the lockdown with its new and varied content. In what comes as a surprise, Netflix has treated its users and giving a chance for its non-users to experience the thrill of binging this weekend as Netflix is going to be free for two days straight. On the occasion of Netflix’s Stream Fest, here are 18 shows that one can wrap up over the weekend. Read to know.

18 Netflix shows to binge over the weekend

Netflix is giving an opportunity for its non-users to go a binging spree this weekend. Netflix’s Stream Fest is on for December 5 and 6. To make the most of this, here are 18 shows to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

Never Have I Ever- This show is about an Indian-American teen who wants to gel up with other people in her locality and school but her parents make that very difficult for her.

The Queen’s Gambit- This show is about a teen chess prodigy who grapples with alcohol and drug addiction.

Stranger Things- This show is about the mysterious happenings that take place in a small town which are later discovered to be linked with secret scientific experiments.

Mismatched- This show is about two teens who meet at a summer camp and befriend each other but later start developing feelings.

Don’t F**k With Cats- This show is about a group of amateur group of people online who launch a manhunt for a dangerous criminal.

Russian Doll- This show is about a woman who is trapped in an endless time-loop and keeps reliving her 36th birthday.

Masaba Masaba- This show is about the gorgeous mother-daughter duo Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta who play a different version of themselves on the show.

Sacred Games- This show is about a fictional gangster Ganesh Gaitonde and how he disrupts the sleep of the police.

Ghoul- This show is about a new prisoner at a military detention centre who starts showing different behaviour and how a young interrogator wants to go the depth of this mystery.

Dark- This show is about a child that goes missing but the search for him unearths some of the most astonishing mysteries.

Sherlock- This show is about Sherlock and his best friend Dr Watson and their adventures together.

Rick And Morty: This animated show is about a drunk scientist who goes on adventures with his grandson Morty.

The End Of The F*****g World- This show is about a psychopath teen and his fellow teen who wants to go on adventures cross paths and blast off together.

Sex Education- This show is literally about sex education imparted through the story of fictional characters.

Emily In Paris: This show is about a woman who lands her dream job who juggles her professional and personal life with many unforeseeable challenges.

Delhi Crime: This show is the dramatised version of the actual happenings of the gruesome Delhi gangrape.

Selection Day: This show is about two cricket prodigies who struggle to prove themselves number against their pressurising parents and the system.

Little Things: This show is about a couple who are struggling to manage their work, relationship and their individual lives.

Image courtesy- @thequeensgambitnetflix and @neverhaveiever Instagram

