'Van Wilder: Freshman Year' Cast Boasts Of Jonathan Bennett & Steve Talley Among Others

Van Wilder: Freshman Year is a 2009 comedy film directed by Harvey Glazer. It is the third movie in the Van Wilder franchise with the first one being Van Wilder and the second one being Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj. But Van Wilder: Freshman Year was made as a prequel to the first film. The plot of the movie revolves around Van Wilder who embarks on a road trip after his graduation. His goes to the Coolidge College following his family tradition but realises that it is no the longer the same school his father studied in. Instead, it has become a military-based institution. If one wants to know more details about Van Wilder: Freshman Year cast, this article provides all the details.

Van Wilder: Freshman Year cast details

Jonathan Bennett as Van Wilder

Jonathan Bennett played the character of Van Wilder in the movie. He is the son of Van Wilder Sr and wants to go on a road trip to Amsterdam. But his father backs out as he has urgent business to tend to and Wilder Jr decides to go alone. He had graduated from high school as well. Jonathan also starred in Mean Girls and Cheaper By The Dozen 2. He is the funniest of the cast of Van Wilder: Freshman Year.

Linden Ashby as Vance Wilder Sr

Linden Ashby essayed the character of Vance Wilder Sr. Wilder Sr is busy with work and therefore he cannot accompany his son for the road trip. He is thoroughly despised by Reardoj who is a military man. He also starred in Lemrose Palace and Mortal Kombat.

Kurt Fuller as Dean Charles Reardon

Kurt Fuller played the character of Dean Charles Reardon. Reardon is a military man and has harbours great dislike for Wilder Sr. he decides to take his revenge on his son. As he cannot force van Wilder out of the school, he harrases him in other ways. He is popularly known for his roles in Psych, No Holds Barred and Wayne's World. He is one of the funniest of the cast of Van Wilder: Freshman Year.

Steve Talley as Lt. Dirk Arnold

Steve Talley played the role of Lt Dirk Arnold in the film. Dirk is Reardon's Reserve Officers' Training Corps (RODC), student. He is asked by Reardon to keep a close eye on Van Wilder and make him confess for a prank he played. He also starred in American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile and American Pie Presents: Beta House.

