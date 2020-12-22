'Bonanza' Christmas Episodes That Viewers Can Watch During The Holiday Season

Since the festive season is just around the corner, netizens have been searching for some special Christmas shows and movies to add to their watch list as they want to watch some Christmas specials to enjoy the holiday season with their close ones. Lots of shows and films have Christmas episodes, however, for all the ardent fans of Bonanza, here's a list of Bonanza Christmas episodes that one can watch this holiday season to revisit their show from back in the days.

Most of the Bonanza season did not see a Christmas episode, except for season eight episode fifteen, where there was a Christmas episode. The episode was directed by Gerd Oswald and was titled as A Christmas Story. The show starred Lorne Greene, Dan Blocker, and Michael Landon The episode originally aired the episode on December 25, 1966.

According to Christmas Specials fandom, Ben puts Hoss in charge of the annual Christmas Benefit Orphan and gets Andy Walker back to sing. Andy's uncle and boss, Thaddeus Cade, is a true wheeler-dealer who gets Hoss to give him 10% of the proceeds. Ben hits the roof and starts to believe that Thaddeus is going to skip the city with all the cash. Also, Ben is telling the orphans a version of A Christmas Carol. Take a sneak peek at the episode below.

About the much-acclaimed series

Bonanza is a much-acclaimed series which ran on NBC from September 12, 1959, to January 16, 1973. The show lasted 14 seasons and 431 episodes and is also considered the longest-running western NBC and ranks overall as the second-longest-running western series on the U.S. television network. The show is now airing on Amazon Prime Video. The show is set in the 1860s and focuses on the wealthy Cartwright family living near Lake Tahoe in the vicinity of Virginia City, Nevada. The series initially starred Dan Blocker, Lorne Greene, Michael Landon and Pernell Roberts and later featured Mitch Vogel, Guy Williams, David Canary, and Tim Matheson in crucial roles. The show is known to present urgent moral dilemmas. The series also went on to garner several accolades including the Golden Globes Award, Primetime Emmy Awards, Writers Guild of America and more.

