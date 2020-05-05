Breaking Bad Season 6: What Is The Rumoured Release Date Of The Show?

Breaking Bad is one of the most influential TV shows of all times, as it showed mainstream viewers that TV series could have complex and long-form stories that are just as good, if not better, than films. The show ended with its fifth season back in September of 2013. However, even after its definitive end, many fans speculated about a possible season six. Recently, several portals reported rumours about an upcoming Breaking Bad season six.

Breaking Bad Season 6

After the end of Breaking Bad Season 5, many fans had questions about Jesse Pinkman's fate. However, all those questions were answered by the recently released Breaking Bad movie, El Camino. Some fans felt like El Camino's success would lead to a Breaking Bad Season 6. Now, according to the latest rumours, Breaking Bad Season 6 might actually be a possibility.

Breaking Bad Season 6 release date

According to multiple entertainment portals, the creators of Breaking Bad might be working on the sixth season of the show. The reports claim that Breaking Bad Season 6 will follow the story of Jesse Pinkman's return and will reveal what happened to Walter White's hidden money. Jesse Pinkman will be the main lead and will work to reclaim the drug market in Albuquerque.

The show will not feature Bryan Cranston's Walter White, as he died at the end of Breaking Bad Season 5. The reports also state that Walter White Jr and his mother, Skyler White, will be prominent supporting characters for Season 6. Finally, the reports claimed that the show would start production for Season 6 after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. If rumours are to be believed, Breaking Bad Season 6 will be released sometime in late 2021.

What is Breaking Bad about?

Breaking Bad followed the life story of Walter White, a poor high school chemistry teacher who was diagnosed with lung cancer. After his cancer diagnosis, Walter White decided to 'cook' crystal methamphetamine to pay for his cancer treatment and to amass enough money to support his family even after his death. Walter soon learns the basics of the drug trade with the help of his former student, Jesse Pinkman.

Over the course of 5 seasons, Walter White turned into a deadly drug lord who was feared throughout the state. Eventually, his identity was leaked to the police after a confrontation with his partner, Jesse Pinkman. But by the end of season 5, Walter White manages to return to Albuquerque to avenge his brother in law's death and to indirectly give his remaining money to his son. However, in the last episode, he gets shot and passes away, while Jesse Pinkman manages to escape the police.

