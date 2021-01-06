'Bridgerton' Children Names Are In Alphabetical Order, Read To Know Why

Bridgerton season 1 has garnered a huge fan following ever since it was released on December 25. The new Netflix show Bridgerton has made quite an impact on the audiences as fans on Twitter are still smitten by the show. All 8 episodes of the show arrived on Netflix on December 25. Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, the show revolves around Regency London high society's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court. They are thereafter introduced and initiated into high society. Find out, “Why are the Bridgerton Children names in alphabetical order?”

Bridgerton Children names

Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, who is the eldest of eight siblings. He is often worried about his legacy as the family's only surviving patriarchal figure. Luke Thompson co-stars as the artistic Benedict Bridgerton, while Luke Newton portrays the third son, Colin Bridgerton. Among the Bridgerton children, Colin is mostly concerned about finding a suitable partner. In the primary female role, Phoebe Dynevor stars as Daphne Bridgerton, who is arguably the most eligible bachelorette in 1813 high society London. Following Daphne is Claudia Jessie’s character Eloise, who enjoys the fact that she doesn't have to immediately marry.

The Bridgertons are a handful lot as the family has eight children. Season 1 also features Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, and Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton. During the opening scene of Bridgerton season 1, Daphne expresses her wish to continue the "grand tradition" of her family, of naming the children in alphabetical order. This moment, although it seemed inconsequential in the beginning, actually ended up foreshadowing the series' primary storyline.

Why are the Bridgerton Children names in alphabetical order?”

When the new royal dresses arrive at the Bridgerton family home, Eloise is the one who adopts the print persona of Lady Whistledown and reveals all gossip through her publication. She also mentions how she loathes the oldest-to-youngest naming structure of the Bridgerton clan. However, the Bridgerton matriarch, Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), tells Daphne that she and her late husband had decided to take an "orderly" approach when naming their children.

But her young daughter, who is also a gossip columnist identifies a sense of "banality" in her article. But it seems though none of the Bridgerton family members worries too much about the public jab except Daphne. While the series did not clearly mention the reason for the Bridgerton children names being in alphabetical order, Julia Quinn explains in the Bridgerton book series, that the naming structure is a mark of peculiarity. It is designed so, to give the family members a unique identity.

Bridgerton family tree explained

The Bridgerton family tree begins when Victoria Ledger married Edmund Bridgerton. The pair produced eight children and were parted when Edmund died in 1803. Their firstborn is Anthony, followed by Benedict and Colin. Daphne, Eloise and Francesca are the three daughters in the family. Their seventh born is Gregory and Hyacinth is the eighth Bridgerton child.

Where is Francesca Bridgerton?

A report in Screen rant states that Francesca’s absence in season 1 was intentional. Considering that the stories of the Bridgerton children as told in Julia Quinn’s novels occur when they are adults, many younger Bridgertons would be recast in the upcoming season. Ruby Stokes, the actress who plays Francesca, is not much younger than Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton). Most probably, there simply wasn't enough time in this season to cover a storyline for Francesca.

