When Will 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 8 Premiere? Read Details Here

After the season finale of popular NYC based police drama, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was aired a few hours back, the fans of the show are eager to see what the new season has in store for them. Before season 7 concluded, the network that airs the show told that cast that there will be a Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8.

While the cast, as well as the audiences, rejoiced on hearing the news it wasn’t certain when the show will be back. It has now been reported that the show might take a year to get back on the television screens.

When will Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 premiere?

Due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of all the shows and films has been brought to a standstill. However, it has been reported by a popular entertainment website that if the studios start production soon, the show might be available on the television screens sometime around spring next year.

It is not certain when the studios will start production. However, it has been reported that the writers working at Brooklyn Nine-Nine have already started their preparations for Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8.

I'm happy to announce that the #Brooklyn99 season 8 writers room started (remotely) today. The fact that the show has endured for this long is a testament to our amazing actors, crew, and writers, and to our fans, who are the best in the world. Thank you! Stay safe! Nine-Nine! — Dan Goor (@djgoor) April 20, 2020

The news comes after Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor tweeted about it on April 20, 2020. In his tweet, he mentioned that the writers' room has been abuzz already.

After Dan Goor tweeted about it, comedian Chelsea Peretti who played the role of Gina Linetti in the show until season 6 tweeted at the creator saying she would like to share her arc of the story.

Marc Evan Jackson who plays the role of Kevin on the show tweeted telling the creator to add a part of Kevin and Holt’s wedding vows renewal in the news season as well. While there has been news that the makers are planning to incorporate COVID-19 in Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 as well.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine originally aired on a different network until season 6, when they were cancelled by the network. The show, however, was picked on by another network and Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been on a roll since. According to the USA TV ratings, the show earned 9 million total interactions on social media last year across all TV. Which means Brooklyn Nine-Nine the most talked about primetime comic series that year.

