Does Jack Die In 'Virgin River' Books By Robyn Carr? All About The Fate Of S2 Cliffhanger

Virgin River is an American romantic television series that is based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr. The first season of Virgin River saw Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in lead roles. Alexandra Breckenridge played the role of Melinda Monroe aka Mel. She played the role of a nurse and a midwife who has newly moved to Virgin River from Los Angeles. On the other hand, Martin Henderson played the role of Jack Sheridan.

He is a local restaurant owner who was previously working in the US Marine. Season 1 of Virgin River ended on a dramatic note with the pregnancy of Charmaine. She is expecting twins in the future. The second season uncovers all the twist left unanswered in Season one. However, as the 10th episode of the season 2 ends, the viewers are left with a huge cliffhanger when the lead protagonist Jack is shown to have suffered a gunshot wound and could have even died. Therefore people are curious to know about 'Does Jack die in Virgin River Books'?

Does Jack die in Virgin River Books?

According to HITC portal, as far as Virgin River Books are concerned, which is the source of this Netflix series, it is shown that Jack does survive after the gunshot. The Virgin River series is based on the novel of the same name by Robyn Carr. So, there seems like some hope for Virgin River Season 3 to get renewed in a few months on Netflix, which is when the viewers would know about what happened to Jack, as the season 2 ended with a massive cliffhanger.

Virgin River is one of the most popular romantic drama shows on Netflix. The long-awaited drama premiered its second season on Netflix from November 27, 2020. Virgin River season 2 cast consists of Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Jenny Cooper, Grayson Gurnsey, and Benjamin Hollingsworth. As far as when the Season 3 of Virgin River will be announced?

According to a report on What’s new on Netflix, it would take at least six to eight weeks for the OTT platform analysts to analyse the viewership numbers that the new show pools in, in order to decide whether to renew the show or not. Hence, fans of the show can expect to hear about the show’s fate, from Netflix, in December or early January 2021.

