Exclusive: Chandrachur Singh Calls Social Media An 'art Form', Says 'requires Time, Focus'

It has been a long time since actor Chandrachur Singh was last seen on the big screen. He is now set to feature in the upcoming Hotstar Special web series, Aarya. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Chandrachur Singh discussed his role in the upcoming crime drama. During the interview, the actor also spoke about his thoughts on social media and the internet.

Chandrachur Singh reveals his thoughts on social media platforms

Also Read | Manoj Muntashir On Sushant's Death: 'World Never Listens To People When They Are Alive'

With his upcoming series Aarya about to release, Chandrachur Singh spoke about the good feedback he has been getting on social media, especially on Instagram. The actor said, “I think social media actually requires a lot of responsibility. What you post, how you connect, how you communicate, it all matters."

He added, "This is a different art form in itself and requires time and a lot of focus. My son needed me growing up so I was a lot more involved in that. It’s one of the reasons why I was away. I knew that if I wanted to do it, it had to be with full sincerity. So middle of all interviews, I am managing to just about post some stuff. Beyond that, have to figure out the ropes and I am sure with my son to help I will figure it out.”

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Says Claims Made By Actor's Brother Are False

Chandrachur Singh's upcoming show, Aarya, is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. The show is created by Ram Madhvani and stars Sushmita Sen in the lead role as 'Aarya Sareen'. Chandrachur Singh will play the role of Tej Sareen, Sushmita Sen's husband on the show. Aarya is co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Ashes Immersed In Ganga By Family, Prayers To Continue In Patna

Aarya is set to premiere on Hotstar on June 19, 2020. Alongside Chandrachur Singh and Sushmita Sen, the show also stars Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx ONell, Namit Das, and Manish Choudhary in prominent roles. The original Dutch version of the show, Penoza, followed the story of a woman who was the wife of a powerful crime lord. To avoid living her entire life as a protected witness, she chooses to take over her husband's role and becomes a top executive in organized crime.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Indonesian Fans Pay A Tribute To Him By Playing His Songs At A Park

[Image: PR agency]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.