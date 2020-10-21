Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Will Now Be Available On Apple TV Plus This Season

Charlie Brown holiday specials are now coming to Apple TV Plus after the streaming giant teamed up with Wildbrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions. According to IGN, Apple TV Plus will now become the home for all the Charlie Brown Peanuts holiday specials. This will also include It's the great pumpkin Charlie Brown and a few brand new original series along with a "special" in the Charlie Brown universe.

Also Read | Billy Crudup Bags An Emmy For 'The Morning Show', Giving Apple TV+ Its Only Win

Charlie Brown holiday specials can now be streamed on Apple TV Plus

Also Read | How To Watch The Apple Event Live, On Apple TV As Well As Through YouTube; Details Inside

It has been confirmed by the portal that the Emmy nominated series titled Snoopy in Space will be coming with a second season exclusively to Apple TV Plus. The makers have also promised a number of new specials that will be coming to the Apple streaming platform. This will also include specials where the Peanuts gang celebrate Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve, and Back to school events. The makers also claim that Apple TV Plus subscribers will get to stream the previously announced The Snoopy Show. According to the portal, a new Peanuts 70th-anniversary documentary is also in the works which will also be released exclusively on Apple TV Plus. The Emmy winning show Peanuts in space: Secrets of Apollo 10 will also be coming to the Apple streaming platform.

Also Read | '90s Supermodels Including Naomi Campbell To Star In Apple TV+ Docuseries

When will The Great Pumpkin air in 2020 along with other Peanut Holiday specials?

The question of when will the great pumpkin air in 2020 has been answered by the makers as they have revealed several dates for the classics. The first classic to come to Apple TV Plus would be It's the great pumpkin Charlie Brown, which will air on October 19. After that, Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available from November 18 onwards. According to the news portal, A Charlie Brown Christmas will be coming to the platform on December 4. Those who do not have a subscription to Apple TV Plus will also be able to watch these shows for a limited period. However, the Halloween special Charlie Brown episode will be free to watch from October 30 to November 1. Continuing with the same, the Thanksgiving special will be available for free from November 25 to November 27. Finally, the Christmas special will be available for free from December 11 to December 13.

Also Read | Billie Eilish's Documentary To Release In Theaters In US And On Apple TV In February 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.