'Gilmore Girls' Top 5 Christmas Episodes That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

As Christmas 2020 is just around the corner, netizens have been busy looking out for Christmas special shows and films to add to their watchlist for celebrating the holiday season by spending quality time with their beloved ones. However, for all the ardent fans of the American comedy-drama Gilmore Girls, here's a list of the best Christmas episodes of Gilmore Girls which you can watch this holiday season to revisit your favourite show from back in the days. Based on each episode's individual IMDb rating from across seven seasons, here is a list of top 5 Gilmore Girls' Christmas episodes.

Best Christmas episodes of Gilmore Girls based on their IMDb ratings

1) The Bracebridge Dinner

The episode titled 'The Bracebridge Dinner' tops the list of best Christmas episodes of Gilmore Girls with a rating of 8.7/10 on IMDb. It marked the tenth episode of the American comedy-drama's second season, which had released back in 2001. Take a look at some of the best moments from The Bracebridge Dinner episode of Gilmore Girls below:

2) Forgiveness and Stuff

The episode titled 'Forgiveness and Stuff' is the second most-liked Christmas episode of Gilmore Girls with a rating of 8.4/10 on IMDb. It marked the tenth episode of the American comedy-drama's first season, which had released back in 2000. Take a look at some of the best moments from the Forgiveness and Stuff episode of Gilmore Girls below:

3) In the Clamor and the Clanger

The episode titled 'In the Clamor and the Clanger' is the third most-liked Christmas episode of Gilmore Girls with an IMDb rating of 8.3/10. It marked the eleventh episode of the American comedy-drama's fourth season, which had released back in 2003. Take a look at some of the best moments from In the Clamor and the Clanger episode of Gilmore Girls below:

4) That’ll Do, Pig

The episode titled 'That’ll Do, Pig' is the fourth most-liked Christmas episode of Gilmore Girls with an IMDb rating of 8.1/10. It marked the tenth episode of the show's third season, which had released back in 2002. Take a look at some of the best moments from the That’ll Do, Pig episode of Gilmore Girls below:

5) Women of Questionable Morals

The episode titled 'Women of Questionable Morals' is the last and fifth most-liked Christmas episode of Gilmore Girls on this list with a rating of 8/10 on IMDb. It marked the eleventh episode of the series' fifth season, which had released back in 2004.

