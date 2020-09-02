Cobra Kai Cast: See Who Plays Daniel LaRusso And Johnny Lawrence On The Show

Cobra Kai is the new American TV series that is based on The Karate Kid film series. The show was created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald and can be be viewed on YouTube Red (premium). The show has now been renewed for Season 2 and has been gaining much fame. Let's take a look at the Cobra Kai cast:

Cobra Kai Cast - Main characters

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

Actor Ralph Macchio plays the role of Daniel LaRusso, one of the important Cobra Kai characters. He was also in the original The Karate Kid film. He is a very famous American actor who has also been seen in The Outsiders, Ugly Betty and Eight is Enough. His new role in the series is getting commended by a lot of fans.

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

William Zabka plays the role of Johnny Lawrence, another important Cobra Kai character. He is an Academy Award nominee who was also seen in the original The Karate Kid series. Apart from that, he was seen in The Equalizer, Back to School and One of the Boys.

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Cobra Kai cast also includes Courtney Henggeler in the role of Amanda LaRusso. She is seen as Daniel LaRusso's wife and also the co-owner of LaRusso Auto Group. She is very supportive of her husband's return to karate. She is also seen as a guest character in The Big Bang Theory.

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Actor Xolo Maridueña is seen as Miguel Diaz, one of the main Cobra Kai characters. He is Johnny's neighbour and has very low self-esteem. Miguel constantly gets attacked by bullies and always needs help. Xolo is very famous for his work in Parenthood.

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Cobra Kai cast includes actor Tanner Buchanan in the shoes of Robby Keene. He is Johhny's son on the show. Tanner is famous for his role in ABC political drama Designated Survivor.

Cobra Kai Cast - Recurring characters

Peyton List as Tory Schwarber

Peyton List features in Cobra Kai as Tory. She is a famous actor and has been seen in shows like Remember Me (2010), The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010), Bereavement (2010), Something Borrowed (2011), The Seventh Dwarf (2014), and The Outcasts (2017). Her work is also well-liked on the show.

Paul Walter Hauser as Raymond AKA "Stingray"

Paul Walter Hauser plays the role of Raymond AKA "Stingray" on the show. He appears in Cobra Kai Season 2. Raymond is a Cobra Kai character who is a hardwood store employee.

Promo Pic Credit: Cobra Kai's Instagram

