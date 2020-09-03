Does Miguel Die In 'Cobra Kai'? Know The Fate Of Cobra Kai's Lead Character

Cobra Kai is a show about a few high school kids who are trying to find their calling through Karate, and their mentor, who is also wanting to start his life anew. The show began its journey on YouTube but later began streaming on Netflix. Miguel is one of the students, and a lead character, who considers Johnny Lawrence as his Sensei.

Johnny Lawrence had just started his dojo called Cobra Kai and rekindled his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso, a character from The Karate Kid film. One of the most popular questions asked by fans is, "Does Miguel die in Cobra Kai?"

Also read: 'Dark' Season 3 Spoilers: Who Is Helene Albers And How Does She Fit In The Family Tree?

Does Miguel die in Cobra Kai?

Miguel and his friends learn Karate from the Sensei by starting small and later acing the tests of both life and Karate. They also get into a rivalry with LaRusso's students, especially Robby Keene. Cobra Kai Season 2 shows drastic changes in each of these characters' lives, especially Miguel as he gets hospitalised after a fight between the students of his Sensei's rival.

The last episode of Season 2 of Cobra Kai shows Johnny and Daniel's group of students engaging in a fight which ends with Robbie kicking Miguel down the stairs. Miguel in Cobra Kai ends up on life support. But it isn't shown that he would be dying by the end of the season.

Also read: In Sushant Case, NCB Gets Custody Of 2 Alleged Drug Dealers Till Sept 9; Zaid Confronted

Will Miguel be there in Cobra Kai season 3?

Season 2 of the show ends with Miguel getting hospitalised and on life support. However, much to the fans' relief, Miguel is alive and will return for a third season. A tweet by Xolo Maridueña, the actor who plays Miguel, proves that he is definitely a part of the coming seasons.

SEASON 3, sometimes I get too excited. — Xolo Mariduena (@Xolo_Mariduena) November 21, 2019

Do Miguel and Sam get back together?

Fans are concerned and are asking "Do Miguel and Sam get back together?" Samantha and Miguel have shared a close bond since the first season started. But as the season progresses, Miguel becomes more aggressive and starts fighting dirty to win. He even acts differently with Samantha and the two break up due to the friction in their relationship.

Season 2 shows Miguel trying to earn his way back into both Johnny and Samantha's lives. He finds a way with Johnny, Samantha continues to ignore his apologies.

Also read: 'Aashram' Cast Celebrates Success Of The Crime Series At Prakash Jha's Office; See Pics

A new girl Tori enters the school and gets closer to Miguel, but their relationship is still not established. Part of the reason could be his feelings for Samantha. The ex-couple also share a kiss at a party, when Tori sees them. The last episode shows Tori engaging in a fight with Samantha, while Robby fights Miguel. It ends with Miguel falling down a flight of stairs and getting hospitalised. Although their relationship is over, it is unclear if they want to rekindle their love.

Also read: Miley Cyrus Wants To Teach Kids About Substance Abuse Through ‘children’s Book'

Image credit: [@cobra_kids]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.