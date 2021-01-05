Cobra Kai Season 3: Who Plays Samantha LaRusso? Details About The Actor And Her Character

Netflix just released the Cobra Kai season 3 for its viewers all over the world. Taking a step ahead, Netlfix has also made the first two seasons of Cobra Kai available for subscribers. It is a martial arts comedy-drama series based on The Karate Kid film series created by Robert Mark Kamen. Ever since the third season of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix, a lot of people have been thinking about the Cobra Kai cast and its characters. Several people have been wondering who plays Samantha LaRusso in Cobra Kai season 3. For all the people who are confused about the character and the actor who plays it in Cobra Kai season 3, here is everything you need to know about it.

Who plays Samantha LaRusso in Cobra Kai season 3?

The role of Samantha LaRusso in Cobra Kai season 3 is played by Mary Mouser. She plays the role of Daniel LaRusso and Amanda’s teenage daughter Samantha LaRusso. She is taught Karate by her father Daniel at a very young age. The 24-year-old actor started her career as a child actor. She is known for her work in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014), Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children (2005) and Son of the Mask (2005). She also has an active presence on her social media. Mary Mouser regularly shares pictures for her 1.2 million strong Instagram family. Here is a look at Mary Mouser’s Instagram pictures.

Cobra Kai

The drama series sees some of the original cast members from the 1984 film, The Karate Kid. The lead actors from the movie Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles in Cobra Kai cast. The series is based 34 years after the original Karate Kid movie. It follows the narrative from Johnny Lawrence's point of view, and his decision to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo. It leads to the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso. The official description about Cobra Kai season 3 on Netflix reads as, “Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the Karate Kid films”. Here is a look at the Cobra Kai season 3 trailer.

Image Credits: Cobra Kai Instagram

