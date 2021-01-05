Who Did Kreese Call In 'Cobra Kai' Season 3? All About 'Cobra Kai' S3 Ending

Cobra Kai series has been adapted from The Karate Kid film series. The series which was recently acquired by Netflix stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in the leading roles. Cobra Kai is a sequel to the Karate Kid movies. It features original actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who will be reprising their roles as well as actors like Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz and Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, while actor Tanner Buchanan plays Robby Keene. The series premiered on Netflix from January 1, 2021. The series which initially premiered on Youtube Red was acquired by Netflix on June 2020. Many viewers of the show have already completed the whole series and are interested to know 'who did Kreese call in Cobra Kai Season 3?' Read on for details and spoilers of the series.

Who did Kreese call in Cobra Kai Season 3?

Cobra Kai Season 3 ending caused a major confusion amongst the viewers of the show. The episode ended in a cliffhanger, as at the last scene of the episode, it is shown that Sensei Kreese calls someone for reinforcement. According to the flashback shown throughout the show, it can be estimated that Kreese is calling his friend Terry Silver from his war times (when both of them were prisoners in the Vietnam war). It is shown that Terry owed him a favour from back then, and Kreese finally seems to be asking Terry to return his favour by joining in his dojo. The role of Silver is played by Nick Marini in the Cobra Kai Season 3. The last episode also showed the Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence finally joining hands to combine both their dojos and fight against John Kreese and his reinforcements.

At the end of Season 3, it is also shown that Kreese challenges Daniel and Johnny, in a way that if they lose then they would have to leave their dojos and shut it down. On the other hand, Kreese has already brainwashed Johnny's son Robby who would therefore play from the antagonist's dojo. The ending of Cobra Kai S3 gave a clear indication that there is going to be a season 4 next and what obstacles Daniel, Johnny and Robby may face. However, Cobra Kai season 4 release date has not been announced as of yet.

Cobra Kai features some of the original cast members from the original 1984 movie on which the series is based. The lead stars of The Karate Kid Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are reprising their roles and the old rivalry in the series. The series is set 34 years after the events of original Karate Kid movie. Cobra Kai cast also features actors like Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Peyton List in key roles.

