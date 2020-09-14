Lee Dong Wook Talks About 'Tale Of The Nine Tailed', Says 'excited To Play Male Gumiho'

Lee Dong Wook’s upcoming drama Tale of the Nine Tailed will witness the actor as a ‘Gumiho’. In mythological tales and stories, a Gumiho is a nine-tailed fox, which is almost immortal. Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah are the leading pair cast for the urban fantasy drama. The actors will be playing each other's nemesis in the drama with the latter’s character on the hunt of the former.

Lee Dong Wook talks about Tale of the Nine Tailed

Lee Dong Wook’s character is Yi Yeon, the nine-tailed fox, which is a first for any K-drama. Previously, Shin Min-ah had essayed the role of a nine-tailed fox in the drama My Girlfriend is a Gumiho. In a recent interview with tvN, Lee Dong Wook expressed why he really opted for the complex role. He ‘liked the idea of being a male Gumiho’ as per the interview. He even emphasized on the fact that the role is a challenging one but he loved to do it.

During the same interview, Lee Dong Wook revealed that he is happy that he is receiving positive comments from the fans. When asked about receiving love and appreciation regarding the role and the visuals of the drama, he said that he loved the positive reactions, saying ‘the role fits him well’, and it will be for the time ever that he is essaying the role in a ‘mix-genre’. The drama is reportedly going to break many stereotypes about ‘who essays the role of a gumiho’ as per the actor.

He further explained that Ye Yeon is a complex character with a lot of past scars and emotions. He himself is astonished by the drama and the level of depth. Lee Dong Wook will try his best to express the emotions in the Tale of the Nine Tailed.

On the other hand, Jo Bo Ah's character is that of a fierce, bold woman. The actress will be seen essaying passionate emotions, as per Soompi in Tale of the Nine Tailed. The drama is all set to release on October 7 by 10:30 pm as per the Korean Standard Time on tvN.

Watch the trailer of the drama:

The makers released another teaser with Jo Bo Ah in it:

