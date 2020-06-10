13 Reasons Why Season 4 New Characters: Find Out Which New Character Is Troubling Clay

13 Reasons Why season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. The final season of this emotive teen drama dropped on June 5, 2020. This season follows the journey of Clay Jensen, played by actor Dylan Minnette. Season 4 of the show introduced some new characters to us. Some characters from season 3, unexpectedly played an important role in the story as well. Here is a list of 13 Reasons Why season 4 new characters.

13 Reasons Why season 4 spoilers

13 Reasons Why season 4 new characters:

Diego Torres, played by actor Jan Luis Castellanos

Diego Torres is Dominican native and the new captain of the school football team this season. In Diego's freshman year, it was Monty who persuaded him to join the football team. Monty and Diego become good friends. Hence in 13 Reasons Why season 4, we can see Diego mourning Monty on several occasions.

Diego’s aggressive nature and violent temper surface in his interactions with Clay and Justin. Diego even plays a prank, that leaves Clay traumatised. When Diego begins dating Jessica, tensions grow between him and Justin Foley. Diego appeared in 9 out of 10 episodes this season.

Winston Williams, played by actor Deaken Bluman

Winston Williams appeared in 13 Reasons Why season 3 very briefly. He played Monty’s love interest. In season 4 Winston becomes pivotal in the story, as he joins Liberty High. His motive is to uncover the mystery surrounding Bryce’s death. Winston aims to find the real culprit behind the murder and bring justice to Monty. But, he ends up falling in love with Alex. In the end, Winston successfully unravels the truth of Bryce’s murder but chooses not to get Alex, Clay and others arrested. Winston is applied to be very rich in 13 Reasons Why, as he lives in a mansion and drives an expensive car.

Estella de la Cruz Inde Navarrette

Estella is Monty’s younger sister. She joins Liberty High, this season. Estella admires Jessica for her braveness. Hence, she joins Jessica and her girls' group in the “Hands off room” to learn from her.

She is also close to Diego and the football group, who were previously Monty’s friends. Estella encounters Winston for a brief while. Winston tries to get her suspicious of Clay, Jessica and their group. However, Estella refuses to cave in. Instead, she develops a close friendship with Tyler, whom Monty had sexually abused in 13 Reasons Why season 2. Tyler and Estella begin dating shortly after.

Dr Robert Ellman played by Gary Sinise

Dr Robert Ellman is Clay’s therapist this season. He is a compassionate, incisive and no-nonsense family therapist who plays a pivotal in helping Clay. Dr Ellman diagnoses Clay with “Dissociative Identity Disorder” and helps him understand his unusual behaviour.

Dean Foundry

Dean Foundry surprises the audience and Liberty High students when he comes out as gay in episode 9. He introduces his husband to Alex and Charlie at the senior prom. Dean Foundry appeared in 3-4 episodes this season. He also tries to help Zach get into college.

13 Reason Why cast

13 Reasons Why season 4 features Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, Brandon Flynn and Justin Prentice to name a few. In this final season, the story follows Clay, who is struggling with his declining mental health. He begins hallucinating and sees the ghost of Monty de la Cruz, whom he falsely framed for Bryce’s murder. Clay also sees Bryce’s ghost, because he is facing the guilt, of covering up for his murder to protect Alex.

