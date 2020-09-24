Who Is Anne Heche On 'Dancing With The Stars'? Here Are All The Details About The Actor

Anne Heche is one of the stars to compete in the 29th season of Dancing With The Stars. She is a celebrated actor who has currently been paired up with pro-dancer Keo Motsepe on the show. She is a critically-acclaimed actor who played a key role in the recent film, The Vanished. Here is a look at all details about Anne Heche, who has lately been winning over the audiences through impressive performances.

Who is Anne Heche?

Anne Heche is a renowned actor and writer who has left a lasting impression in the film industry with various films and television shows. She was born in Ohio in the year 1969 and has been an active artist since the last few years. She has a huge fan base across the country, which has been helping her in gaining popularity on Dancing With The Stars.

How old is Anne Heche?

Anne Heche was born in the year 1969 and is currently 51 years old. She was born in Aurora in Ohio, which makes her an American by nationality. According to the information available on IMDb and various other sites, she is also known by the nickname Celestia, which has been derived from her middle name, Celeste. She has been an important part of the film industry since the 1990s.

DWTS’ Anne Heche family

According to TheFamousPeople.com, Anne Heche has reportedly kept her distance from her family for a long time. Three of her siblings, Susan, Cynthia, and Nathan, passed away due to various unfortunate incidents. One of her sisters, Abigail, is a fashion designer who is not on best terms with the actor. In her memoir, actor Anne Heche had written that she had faced sexual abuse as a child and had also named her father as the culprit.

Is Anne Heche married?

Anne Heche had been married to photographer Coleman Laffoon for five and a half years. They also have a child together, Homer, who was born in March 2002. According to Screenrant, before Coleman, Anne Heche was dating popular comedian and host Ellen DeGeneres. They started dating in the year 1997 and broke up in August 2000. Their breakup had been a topic of discussion on various tabloids and gossip pages.

Anne Heche's career

Anne Heche has had an interesting line up of work with various critically-acclaimed films and shows across genres. She played the role of Karen Copeland in the television series Aftermath which aired in the year 2016. She is an Emmy Award holder for her work in the much-loved 1987 show, Another World.

Anne Heche's recent works

Anne Heche has worked in more than 85 films over a span of 30 years. She was last seen playing the role of Wendy in the film, The Vanished. She is also a part of the family film Wildfire which has been scheduled to release in 2020. Between 2018 and 2019, she played a key role in the television series Chicago PD. Anne Heche has also appeared in Priyanka Chopra starrer Quantico and The Best of Enemies.

Anne Heche’s upcoming films

Anne Heche currently has three projects scheduled for release in the next two years. She will be seen playing the role of Tammy in the film Thirteen Minutes which is currently in the pre-production stage. She has also been signed to play the pivotal role of Claire in Chasing Nightmare. Anne Hache recently signed the film Wake, which is expected to go on floors next year.

