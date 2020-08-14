'Dark Desire' Ending Explained: Who Is The Killer In This Tale Of Obsession & Malice?

Dark Desire is now one of the most popular Mexican thrillers on Netflix. This thriller drama series premiered on July 15, 2020. Within few days of its release, the series had got viewers hooked. The moment the show ended many fans were left with the question: who is the killer in Dark Desire?

'Dark Desire' ending explained

Dark Desire’s gripping storyline got its viewers hooked within a few episodes. This Mexican drama thriller revolves around a law school professor and her fling with somebody to get back at her husband. The female protagonist in the series is named Alma Solares and her husband’s named Leonardo.

What starts as a casual fling for this law professor turns into a nightmare for her soon. While Alma expects this affair to not interrupt her day-to-day life but it all changes when her fling, named Dario shows up during one of her classes. As the story continues, the situation gets more complicated for Alma and soon dark secrets are revealed and her best friend Brenda also gets killed.

Who is the killer in ‘Dark Desire’? (Warning: Spoilers ahead)

As mentioned earlier, the moment Dario starts getting more involved in Alma, the more left gets complicated. Soon Alma receives shocking news when she receives the news of Brenda’s death. Throughout the series, many viewers have tried to decipher who is the real killer.

But soon it is revealed that Brenda was not murdered, she died because of suicide. Alma gets to know about this suicide by none other than Esteban. When Esteban tells Alma the truth about Brenda’s death he also tells her that he knew all along about the suicide. This revelation leads Alma to ask Esteban more questions.

How does 'Dark Desire' end?

Through Alma and Esteban’s conversations, viewers get to know about Brenda’s suicide. They also get to know that Dario is very much alive. Many viewers believed that Dario was killed by Esteban since he was obsessed with Alma and wanted more than a casual fling. It is also revealed that Dario entered Alma’s life because of Esteban. The investigator’s pure hatred for his brother a.k.a. Alma’s husband Leonardo, led to the entire affair.

Dark Desire season one ended with Leonardo getting shot in the leg. This incident has left fans wondering if the dodgy judge is dead or alive. This entire situation has also given Dario leverage over Esteban and Alma. It will also be interesting to see how Alma handles these men in her and the complicated situation that she has been forced into.

See the trailer here:

