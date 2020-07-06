Dark Season 3 Characters: Who Is Tronte In Dark? Here Is The Mystery His Lineage Solved

Dark Season 3 family tree is possibly one of the most difficult things to understand for its viewers. Dark Season 1 and 2 left viewers astounded and agonised due to the many questions it left unanswered. But with the release of Dark Season 3 on Netflix on June 27, 2020, the series has unveiled many of its previous mysteries. Continue reading this article to find out. “Who is Tronte in Dark?”

Dark Season 3 characters: Who is Tronte in Dark?

Tronte in Dark is Ulrich Nielsen’s father. He also had a son named Mads Nielsen who got kidnapped in 1986. Tronte is one of the few Dark Season 3 characters who appear in his normal age in all the timelines.

Tronte was born in 1943 to Agnes Nielsen and an Unknown Man. The identity of his father is shrouded in mystery, till Dark season 3. When asked about her husband by Doris Tiedemann, Agnes reveals that he was a reverend but not a good human being.

Tronte in Dark arrives at Winden in 1953 with his mother Agnes Nielsen. They rent a room at Doris and Egon Tiedemann’s place, where Tronte first meets Claudia and they proceed to become life long lovers. Following the mysterious disappearance of his mother Agnes in the 1980s, he continues to live with Claudia’s family and they begin dating.

By 1986, Tronte Nielsen becomes a local journalist. He is married to Jana Nielsen, but is unhappy in his marriage. Around the same time, he starts an extramarital affair with Claudia. Claudia has a daughter named Regina, but Regina's father's identity is not revealed until very late in the show. Hence, it led to many speculations and viewers were debating whether Tronte was Regina’s father.

Both Tronte and his wife Jana seem to believe this as well. However, Claudia clarifies soon after that Bernd Doppler is Regina's father. Claudia goes on to become the director of Winden’s Nuclear Power plant in 1986. Mads' disappearance shatters his family as Jana Nielsen, retreats into her sadness and pain, while his younger son Ulrich becomes rebellious.

Dark Season 3 characters: Who is Tronte’s father?

From the get-go, it was always clear as to how Tronte is related to the Dark Season 3 Family Tree because he is the father of Ulrich Nielsen, who is one of the main characters of the show. However, the identity of Tronte Nielsen’s father was finally unveiled in the last episode of Dark Season 3. Tronte’s father is the Dark Season 3 character with no name but a scar on the lip.

This unnamed character is actually Martha and Jonas Kahnwald’s son. He has intimate relations with Agnes Nielsen as a result of which Tronte is born. This proves how confusing Dark Season 3 Family Tree can be, especially in relation to the Nielsen family. Moreover, Martha in this manner is her own great-great-grandmother.

