Sanjay Bishnoi Happy And Overwhelmed As 'Delhi Crime' Wins Emmy Award

Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime, which premiered on Netflix last year in March, has won the prestigious award of 'Best Drama Series' at the 48th International Emmy Awards held live on November 23, 2020. The Richie Mehta directorial, based around the Nirbhaya case that occurred in 2012, got commercially and critically appreciated and has now won the Emmy award as well. Sanjay Bishnoi, who portrayed the role of Akash, the victim's friend and the witness to the entire incident, is elated at the win and said a few words regarding the same. Read on to know his reaction when Delhi Crime won big at the Emmys.

Delhi Crime wins international Emmy

Actor Sanjay Bishnoi who plays the role of Akash in the Emmy winning series is elated at the win. In to a media statement, Sanjay said, "One can never predict a clear win on world-renowned stage like the Emmys, but then we all knew that we are part of something great. We were invited at Sundance film festival and later when we got a nomination for Emmy, the hope was there that this might come our way. This is a huge recognition for the show and vision of our brilliant director, Richie Mehta, and an incredible team of great actors, producers and the entire crew of the show."

He further added that this win and the response to the win has made him really happy and overwhelmed. The show's win at the Emmys is historic for the country and everyone around is talking about it. He stated that the series is the first to win an Emmy on such a big stage and that due to all the recognition to the show, a lot more people would watch it, which is the ultimate purpose of any series and the message involved will reach far and wide.

Talking about his character and his role in the series, Sanjay said, "There are few projects and stories which completely shakes you and makes you question everything around you. I have always been politically and socially aware and I have an opinion about most issues but to talk about a topic like this is never easy." He added that the show has made him sensitive to things happening around him and also, empathize with the people who are involved in such tragic circumstances. The society we live in is very distrubed and unfair and Sanjay stated that it is everybody's responsibility to contribute towards a solution in order to get a fair society.

Talking about his future projects, Bishnoi said that he is a part of two upcoming major films and the movies came his way because of the role he portrayed on Delhi Crime. His first film as a lead, Ashok Vatika, recently released on MX Player. Delhi Crime cast includes Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Yashaswini Dayama, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya and Denzil Smith among others.

