Did Jwoww Get A Face Lift? Netizens Speculate If The Reality Star Has Undergone Surgery

Jennifer Lynn Farley, also known as JWoww is a popular television personality in America. The star is best known for her appearances in shows such as MTV’s Jersey Shore and Snooki and Jwoww. After her recent appearance at the VMA's netizens have been speculating that the reality star has undergone surgery. Read on to find out, “Did Jwoww get a facelift?”

I feel like #JWoww got a face lift... or something. — Tressa Carroll (@tressacarroll) August 5, 2011

#sorry to say but jwoww u lookin real disgusting on the vma`s rt now #what is that a face lift?? — Swim Lion (@Skout__) August 29, 2011

Definitely think jwoww got a face lift or somethinnnggg — Tracy Haynes (@trayysee11) August 5, 2011

Read | 'The Real Housewives of Potomac's' latest episode shows a fight between Michael and Chris

Did Jwoww get a facelift?”

The television star is yet to reveal officially if she underwent plastic surgery. According to her 2020 interview with People magazine, after giving birth to her daughter Meilani Alexandra she began getting a mommy makeover, but stated that she did not wish to get any plastic surgery done on her face. She stated that she had planned to get her hair coloured in a slightly more blond shade and is obviously dieting to lose the jiggly-ness in her body.

She also stated that her girlfriend from The Real Housewives of New Jersey introduced her to a new doctor who is helping her with micro derms and skin tightening. Farley then expressed that she is willing to do anything for changing her looks if it helps her feel good. She then stated that she had one exception that is she doesn’t want to do anything to her face as there is no going back after a cheek implant or nose surgery.

Read | 'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta': Why did Drew Sidora join the cast now?

Jwoww's net worth

According to a report in Celebrity net worth portal, JWoww's net worth is a whooping worth of $4 million. As mentioned earlier she is best known for starring in the MTV reality series Jersey Shore and it's various reboots. In recent years, JWoww has made several appearances on other shows, including TNA Impact! and Disaster Date. In 2014, she and her then-fiancé, Roger Mathews, were cast members on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

JWoww also owns her own clothing line called "Filthy Couture" as well as a design company called Jenni Farley Designs Inc. She released a book titled The Rules According to JWOWW: Shore-Tested Secrets on Landing a Mint Guy, Staying Fresh to Death, and Kicking the Competition to the Curb. Hence the television star has built a fortune with her various business endeavours.

Read | 'Real Housewives' star Erika Jayne sued for fraudulently hiding plane crash victims' money

Who is Jwoww's boyfriend?

According to another report in the People Magazine, Jwoww divorced husband Roger Mathews in 2019. The pair had been married for six years at the time. The pair has two children a boy named Greyson Valor Mathews, and a girl named Meilani Alexandra Mathews. The television star has not revealed much about her personal life on social media aside from posting pictures with her children. Hence it is not clear who she is dating at the moment.

Read | Heather Thomson all set to return in Real Housewives of New York

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.