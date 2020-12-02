Why Is Jack Mad At Hope In 'Virgin River'? Here's What Happened Between Them

The highly-anticipated second season of Virgin River finally released on Netflix. Virgin River season 2 was released on Netflix on November 27. It looks as though the new season has brought everything the fans had asked for. Audiences get to have a deeper look into Paige and Christopher's complicated past, while Hope and Doc's rekindled relationship treats them to some romantic moments. On the other hand, Mel and Jack's fate still stays hanging. However, the quaint and scenic town of Virgin River most definitely gives the audiences a visual treat. Find out, “Why is Jack mad at Hope in Virgin River?”

Why is Jack mad at Hope in Virgin River?

It is a known fact in the tiny town of Virgin River that Hope’s got a big mouth. But to understand the reason behind Jack and Hope’s tumultuous equation once has to go a layer deeper. One needs to look back at Jack’s past before Mel arrived in Virgin River.

It turns out that before Mel’s arrival in the small town, Jack was dating Charmaine played by Lauren Hammersley. However, their relationship was a casual one for Jack but Charmaine became very serious about it. She told him that she loved him during a town gathering. Sadly, for Charmaine, Jack was catching feelings for Virgin River’s newest resident, Mel. Hence, he wasn’t able to say those three magical words back to Charmaine. But, before season 1 wrapped up, Charmaine dropped the bombshell news announcing that she was pregnant with twins and of course, they were Jack’s.

Hence in Virgin River season 2, the love triangle between Jack, Mel, and Charmaine becomes even more complicated. Charmaine is still hoping, that she and Jack would still end up together. Charmaine announces the news of her pregnancy to Jack in a letter, instead of saying it to his face. Unfortunately for Charmaine, Jack does not read the letter for months and in the meantime, the meddlesome mayor of Virgin River, Hope, gets involved in their matter.

What did Hope do to Jack?

After cunningly reading the letter without Jack’s permission, Hope inadvertently tells Mel about it herself. Mel who was beginning to develop feelings for Jack was naturally put off after getting the news. Mel forms her own assumptions before Jack could explain something to her. When Jack finds out that Hope went behind his back to tell Mel about the letter, he becomes extremely outraged at Hope and cuts her off out of his life for good.

Mel finds it especially hard to cope with the news of Charmaine’s pregnancy. One reason being, due to her own terribly sad recent pregnancy that ended in a stillbirth. Mel decides that she can’t stick around Virgin River anymore, because Jack has a chance to have a family with Charmaine and their kids.

