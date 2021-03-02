Does Matt James Get Engaged To Rachael Kirkconnell On 'The Bachelor'? All You Need To Know

The premiere episode of the 25th season of The Bachelor, which sees an individual of African-American descent being its front runner for the very first time in the show's history, went on air on Jan 4. Since then, a total of 9 episodes have been released by the makers. With the finale inching closer by the day, people have begun wondering, "Does Matt James Get Engaged on The Bachelor"? Given the current situation on the show. Read on to find out about the fate of Matt James and the woman who got James' rose, Rachael Kirkconnell.

(Disclaimer: The following report may contain potential The Bachelor Season 25 spoilers. Proceed if you have seen the previous episodes already or the knowledge of a potential spoiler does not bother you. A new episode of The Bachelor Season 5 airs every Monday at 8 p.m EST)

Does Matt James get engaged on The Bachelor?

As is known to many, Kirkconnel revealed her racially-themed history and divulged information regarding a certain "plantation-themed" sorority that she had attended at one point in time. Due to the same, Kirkconnell had to issue an apology regarding that and the perceivably racist behaviour that she was seen exhibiting on the show and prior to that. The same can be found below.

As per an ardent follower of the show, Reality Steve, the apologies haven't exactly resulted in a continuation of James and Kirkconnel's story as the two have seemingly parted ways for good. RealitySteve, in connection to the same, released the following tweet, through which he communicated that watching the remaining episodes of The Bachelor will be an unsettling affair since the couple has allegedly parted ways.

(SPOILER): Not that Matt’s statement wasn’t pretty clear itself, but I can confirm that Matt and Rachael have broken up. https://t.co/tarvmmDQAb — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 23, 2021

Watching these last few episodes is just gonna be...weird. Nothing about any of these storylines are relevant anymore, knowing what we know now. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 23, 2021

A look at The Bachelor Season 25 cast

The premiere episode of The Bachelor Season 25 saw the likes of Michelle Young, Rachael Kirkconnell, Serena P., Kit Keenan, Chelsea Vaughn and others. Many of them were either eliminated by the season's frontrunner or got themselves eliminated. More details regarding The Bachelor Season 5 will be shared as and when they are made available.

