'Don't Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro' Promo Video Released; Read More Details

Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro is a popular Japanese web manga series that has been going on for some while, ever since it began in 2017. The fans of this series have been excited for the anime version of this series on television, and the news has surfaced that the makers have released a short promo video that gives an insight to the series and other details about it. Have a look at the shared promo video along with other details of this upcoming show that you need to know.

Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro releases first promo video

The Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro anime trailer is out for the fans to take a glimpse of the content that the upcoming television series is about to bring. There had been hype among the long-time fans of this series when the news of this upcoming anime project was first announced. This highly anticipated series is confirmed to be premiering in the month of April in various channels in Japan such as Tokyo MX, BS11 and MBS. The fact that the series will premiere on multiple channels explains the popularity that it carries among the masses.

The main character Nagatoro is characteristically shown in her mischievous persona as she constantly stays on top of Senpai, who is another major character. The fact that Nagatoro makes sure that she keeps on troubling Senpai would make viewers wonder whether Nagatoro simply wants to annoy Senpai, or whether she actually secretly likes him. An ensemble cast has been chosen to voice the characters of this series; fans will get to experience Sumire Uesaka as Nagatoro, Daiki Yamashita as Senpai, Mikako Komatsu as Gamo-chan, Aina Suzuki as Yosshii and Shiori Izawa as Sakura.

Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro is directed by Hirokazu Hanai at Telecom Animation Film, having spearheaded and supervised the making of the series. Most of the major characters of this show has been brought into this series, with rest of the prominent characters likely to appear as well. While no fixed date of the premiere has been given, further details are expected to come out soon.

