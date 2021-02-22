'Dragon's Blood' Trailer Out; Promises To Be Full Of Dragon Combat And Action

Dragon’s Blood trailer was released by Netflix only a few days after it made the announcement that it was creating the anime series based on DOTA 2. In the few days since the announcement, the OTT giant has been able to release a trailer that was able to truly showcase what the series is going to be about. The announcement showed mere clips of the DOTA 2 series but the trailer was able to sate fans as it was a complete look into the entire series.

Also read: 'Jujutsu Kaisen' 137 Spoilers: All We Know About The Latest Chapter Of The Manga Series

Netflix's DOTA 2 set for release

The Dragon’s Blood trailer shows characters such as Davion who plays the Dragon Knight. Davion’s quest will be at the heart of the plotline of the show. The trailer also shows Princess Mirana who fans would recognise from the DOTA 2 games. The release of the trailer soon after its announcement is likely because of the DOTA 2 release date being so close. Dragon's Blood release date is set for March 25, 2021.

Also read: Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Date And Trailer; Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2 Announced

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is set to be produced by Studio MIR which has also produced Legend of Korra and Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender which ran as a showrunner. The cast of the film will be a mix of video game voice actors and traditional actors. Some of the names that have come up are Yuri Lowenthal, Troy Baker, Alix Wilton Regan and Kari Wahlgren filling in for the gaming voice actors. Lara Pulver, Anson Mount, Tony Todd and Freya Tingley will make up the traditional actors’ cast.

Also read: Why Is 'Black Clover' Ending? What's Next For The Anime After It Ends In March?

The fantasy series details the story of Dragon Knight Davion who is committed to removing the scrouge from the face of the earth. After he encounters an ancient and powerful eldwurm and the princess Mirana of the noble family who has a mission of her own which is kept a secret, Davion finds himself entangled in events much more complex than he had ever thought of. It is a web that he realises he has to untangle himself from.

oh myyyyyy gooooooooodddddd — The Man (@keeperofWA) February 17, 2021

I'd like to know more about the detail 😀 — bayu (@potatooooochip) February 17, 2021

I don't know if I'm more shocked or more hyped. — 0rteku (@0rteku) February 17, 2021

Fans of the game were very happy to see it getting its own series. Dragon’s Blood was soon trending on Twitter. Fans said that they were really excited about the release and that the trailer looked very promising. Many others commented with who they would like to see playing the roles in the series. Fans were even happy with the production details and said that since the production house had produced Korra, they had high hopes from this series as well.

Also read: Netflix Announces 'Dota Dragons Blood' Anime Based On The MOBA Game 'Dota 2'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.