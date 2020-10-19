DWTS Vote: How To Vote For Your Favourite Contestant As Double Elimination Looms?

Quick links:
Fans are currently enjoying Dancing With the Stars season 29. The new season of the American dance reality show first aired on September 14. However, with every upcoming episode, it is inching towards its finale. Hence, it is high time that the show’s fans, start voting for their favourite contestants.
A report on ABC’s official website reveals that each week’s voting period opens when that week’s Dancing With the Stars episode begins airing live at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. The DWTS voting then stays open until the commercial break that follows the final performance of the episode. Fans must take note of the fact that voting will not be available during later broadcasts in the Mountain, Pacific, Alaska or Hawaii time zones. There are two ways of voting, one is via text messages, and the other is by heading to DWTS’ official website.
Another report on parade.com reveals that in order to be able to vote via text, fans need to have a U.S. wireless carrier and be located in the U.S. or Puerto Rico. However, message and data rates may apply. Fans need to text the celebrity name to the DWTS SMS keyboard to cast a vote for them.
Fans can also vote during the appropriate period every week, by heading on to dwtsvote.abc.com. For this method, an ABC.com account is required as the fan will be voting online. However, the registration process is easy and only requires your email address. To vote on ABC.com, a person also needs to be at least 18 years old and in the U.S. or Puerto Rico.
