DWTS Vote: How To Vote For Your Favourite Contestant As Double Elimination Looms?

Fans are currently enjoying Dancing With the Stars season 29. The new season of the American dance reality show first aired on September 14. However, with every upcoming episode, it is inching towards its finale. Hence, it is high time that the show’s fans, start voting for their favourite contestants.

Read | Who is Clare Crawley on 'The Bachelorette'? Know what fans have been curious about

How to vote for your favourite contestant?

A report on ABC’s official website reveals that each week’s voting period opens when that week’s Dancing With the Stars episode begins airing live at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. The DWTS voting then stays open until the commercial break that follows the final performance of the episode. Fans must take note of the fact that voting will not be available during later broadcasts in the Mountain, Pacific, Alaska or Hawaii time zones. There are two ways of voting, one is via text messages, and the other is by heading to DWTS’ official website.

Read | NFL Players on 'The Bachelorette' 2020: All about Dale Moss, Jason Foster & Easy

DWTS vote via text messages

Another report on parade.com reveals that in order to be able to vote via text, fans need to have a U.S. wireless carrier and be located in the U.S. or Puerto Rico. However, message and data rates may apply. Fans need to text the celebrity name to the DWTS SMS keyboard to cast a vote for them.

Read | Who is Tyler Cameron? Everything you need to know about 'The Bachelorette' S15 Star

DWTS vote via the website

Fans can also vote during the appropriate period every week, by heading on to dwtsvote.abc.com. For this method, an ABC.com account is required as the fan will be voting online. However, the registration process is easy and only requires your email address. To vote on ABC.com, a person also needs to be at least 18 years old and in the U.S. or Puerto Rico.

Read | Ben Smith’s lesser-known facts that 'The Bachelorette' fans would love to know

What are the SMS keywords to text for voting?

Text AJ to 21523 to vote for AJ McLean

Text ANNE to 21523 to vote for Anne Heche

Text CHRISHELL to 21523 to vote for Chrishell Stause

Text JEANNIE to 21523 to vote for Jeannie Mai

Text JESSE to 21523 to vote for Jesse Metcalfe

Text JOHNNY to 21523 to vote for Johnny Weir

Text JUSTINA to 21523 to vote for Justina Machado

Text KAITLYN to 21523 to vote for Kaitlyn Bristowe

Text MONICA to 21523 to vote for Monica Aldama

Text NELLY to 21523 to vote for Nelly

Text NEV to 21523 to vote for Nev Schulman

Text SKAI to 21523 to vote for Skai Jackson

Text VERNON to 21523 to vote for Vernon Davis

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.