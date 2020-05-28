'Dynasty' Fans Start Petition To Bring James Mackay Back As 'Steven Carrington'

The Carringtons have managed to top the trending list yet again after Dynasty bagged the No.1 position after its third season premiered on Netflix this month. From Daniella Alonso becoming the third actor playing Cristal Jennings' role to Fallon Carrington and Liam Ridley's love story, Dynasty's fans cannot stop obsessing over the twists and turns in its third season. However, a lot of fans were also left disappointed when their favourite character, Steven Carrington played by James Mackay, was not even mentioned.

Netflix's 'Dynasty' fans start a petition for bringing James Macay back

Has the Carrington family forgotten their son Steven and will nobody ever find out about Adam Carrington's crime? While Dynasty fans who binge-watched the show on Netflix recently started talking about it, the show's hard-core fans who followed its weekly episodes on The CW had pointed it out long ago. Therefore, after The CW announced that James Macay will not be returning to playing Steven Carrington in Dynasty, a lot of fans have come forward to start a petition for bringing James Macay back on the show to play Steven, instead of any other actor. The petition is created by Emily Howard and is titled "Bring James Mackay back to CW's Dynasty! Don't recast!". It read,

On November 9th, The CW network announced that James Mackay wouldn't be returning to play the role of Steven Carrington on Dynasty. The character of Steven (and James's portrayal of him) was greatly loved and appreciated by viewers. His sweet, moral center was an essential element to the show, in contrast to the usually self-centered antics of the other Carringtons. Steven's romance with Sammy Jo (Rafael De La Fuente) was hugely popular with fans and James and Rafael brought warmth and heart to every scene they shared. They were the *only* LGBTQ representation on the show and watching their storyline play out - falling in love, getting married - was hugely important to fans who are still struggling for acceptance.

It is our opinion that James Mackay should be allowed to continue playing Steven Carrington and that NO ONE ELSE should replace him in the role. It would be insulting to the fans who have loved Steven and to the actor who won us over with his performances. Please sign the petition if you agree!

(P.S. We know that there are much more serious issues going on in the world right now and this isn't on the same level as, idk, elephant poaching or something. But sometimes small battles are important too. See above re: lgbtq representation).

As of now, The petition already has 1,305 supporters and its goal is to reach 1,500. Lately, a lot of fans from all around the world caught sight of the petition and posted their thoughts about the same. Click to go to the petition here.

