'Enola Holmes' & 'Sherlock Holmes' Quiz: Guess Who Delivered These Famous Dialogues

The 2009 movie Sherlock Holmes, helmed by Guy Ritchie, featured Robert Downey Jr. playing the titular role. The film opened to great numbers at the box office and became an overnight sensation. After two years, the makers released Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows in 2011. The films remain fresh in the hearts of fans and often air on television too.

In 2020, Netflix released Enola Holmes, which introduces Sherlock’s teen sister. "When Enola Holmes, Sherlock’s teen sister, discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord," wrote the makers of the movie when they released the trailer online. Enola Holmes stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, with Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham-Carter in lead roles.

While the makers have decided to release Sherlock Holmes 3 in 2021, here's a quick quiz for all Sherlock fans. Given below are famous dialogues narrated by Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes, 2020, and by Robert Downey Jr. in Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. Guess who delivered the dialogues. The answer bank is provided at the end.

Guess who delivered these dialogues?

"I'll find a way to help your family." "Fear is the more infectious condition. In this instance, fear of your own child." "Well, we've still got a moment." "The game is afoot". "I'm afraid you must bear half the responsibility." "I’m not ready to die at all. I wasn’t going to before I met you." "I'm a detective. I'm a decipherer. And I'm a finder of lost souls." "I had my suspicions. But having seen who would be attending, I'm now certain." "And, incidentally, mate. I seem to have injured my shoulder. Would you mind?". "Perhaps, it's a world that needs changing". "You were supposed to have forgotten that name."

Here's the answer bank for Enola Homes Vs Sherlock Homes dialogues

Sherlock Homles- Robert Downey Jr. in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 2011 Sherlock Holmes- Robert Downey Jr. in Sherlock Holmes 2009 Sherlock Holmes- Robert Downey Jr. in Sherlock Holmes 2009 Enola Holmes- Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2020 Sherlock Holmes- Robert Downey Jr. in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 2011 Enola Holmes- Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2020 Enola Holmes- Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2020 Sherlock Holmes- Robert Downey Jr. in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 2011 Sherlock Holmes- Robert Downey Jr. in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 2011 Enola Holmes- Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2020 Enola Holmes- Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2020

