'Extraction 2 Will Lead To More Films Focusing On Different Characters', Reveals Joe Russo

Extraction is an action-thriller film starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead. It was released on Netflix in April 2020 and garnered great attention from the viewers. Its success led to the development of another movie and now Joe Russo disclosed that it will be turned into a franchise.

Extraction to grow as a franchise following its sequel

In a recent interview with Collider, Extraction 2 writer and producer Joe Russo was reluctant to provide specific details. He thinks that it is more exciting to surprise people. But he revealed that they are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters and see more historical interaction between the characters. So if the audience is interested in David Harbour’s character, they just may get to see him in a future Extraction movie, he noted.

Joe said that they are trying to find more interesting ways to tell these stories and cross-pollinate them. The filmmaker stated that they are big fans of just forging new paths in the narrative. He had several questions regarding the storyline as, “Can we go backward and forwards at the same time? Can things that happened in the past affect the movies in the present? What are new ways to tell those stories? And can we see different points of view? Every antagonist is the protagonist in their own story, so can we see their point of view? How do they perceive the world? What makes them empathetic?” Joe thinks what makes that a compelling element to the Extraction universe is that it is a global franchise telling global stories, and they will like to diversify the point of view in those movies.

Talking about the movie's shooting plan, Joe Russo mentioned that their intention is to start rolling cameras on Extraction 2 sometime next fall. He stated that Chris Hemsworth is a busy guy so they will have to figure out his schedule, but that is the intent at the moment. With this, he confirmed that the actor would return in the sequel and his character (Spoiler Alert!) who died in the first film could be alive. There is also speculation that it could be a prequel. Extraction 2 cast and more details are still not revealed by the makers. Sam Hargrave who helmed the first instalment might return to direct the sequel.

