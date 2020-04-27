Mirzapur 2 Cast's Massive Net Worth; From Kaleen Bhaiya To Guddu Pandit, Read Details

The Indian crime-thriller web series Mirzapur was loved immensely by fans when it debuted back in November 2018. Ever since then, fans have been waiting for the second season of Mirzapur to release. It has been a while since the first season debuted but news about the second season keeps on surfacing on the internet. It is now being reported that Mirzapur 2 will release in December 2020. Since the second season is still a while away, here is a look at Mirzapur stars net worth. Check it out below -

Pankaj Tripathi - Kaleen Bhaiya

Pankaj Tripathi's character Kaleen Bhaiya is one of the most loved parts of the show as the no-nonsense gangster. It is reported that Pankaj Tripathi has a net worth of $1 million. The actor has also featured in a number of films including Netflix's recent release Extraction.

Ali Fazal - Guddu Pandit

Ali Fazal plays the role of Guddu Pandit in the series which is viewed as the lead character by many fans. Ali Fazal has a reported net worth of $3 million. The actor not only works in Hindi films and shows but has also featured in a number of Hollywood films.

Divyendu Sharma - Munna Bhaiya

Divyendu Sharma will be reportedly picking up the role of Munna Tripathi aka Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur 2. The actor has a reported net worth of $1-$2 million. As per reports, Divyendu Sharma's character will be going on against Ali Fazal's character in an out-and-out battle in Mirzapur 2.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

