Fans Are Convinced James Corden Will Be Part Of 'Dancing With The Stars' Celebrity Line-up

Dancing with the Stars' 29th season's celebrity line up will be revealed on August 2. The line-up of stars is not revealed by the makers yet. Instead, they have been hinting fans on their social media handles with creative clues. Recently, 3 hints regarding 3 stars were posted on Dancing with the Stars' social media handles.

Looking at one of the pictures from the three, fans are convinced that one of the stars participating in the Dancing with the Stars show is James Corden. This was because the second picture of the post has the clues, a car emoticon, a red-faced emoticon and a microphone emoticon. The comment section of the Instagram post is filled with comments talking about James Corden participating in the show as they are convinced it refers to James Corden’s popular "Carpool Karaoke".

One of the users wrote, “If the middle one is James Corden I will scream”. Another user commented James Corden’s name in block letter while other one wrote, "Is the second one, James Corden? I keep thinking carpool karaoke from those emojis." It would be interesting for the fans to see if their guess is actually right as per the clues. Take a look at Dancing with the Stars' post and fans' comments for James Corden.

Why did I think James cordon with carpool karaokeðŸ¤¦ðŸ½‍â™€ï¸ https://t.co/rFpdqAauM9 — Ar:) (@itsaryannaa) August 31, 2020

Dancing with the Stars 2020 cast

The two stars for the Dancing with the Stars celebrity line up is confirmed that is Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. The show will be hosted by Tyra Banks. Good Morning America has revealed the list of contestants who would be competing with each other on the dance reality show. The show will have 14 pro dancers who would be waltzing into the ballroom this season. Check out the list below.

Contestants:

Sharna Burgess

Peta Murgatroyd

Val Chmerkovskiy

Cheryl Burke

Keo Motsepe

Jenna Johnson

Britt Stewart (new pro)

Alan Bersten

Brandon Armstrong

Sasha Farber

Daniella Karagach (new pro)

Pasha Pashkov

Emma Slater

Gleb Savchenko

When will Dancing with the Stars 2020 release?

The latest season of the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars will premiere on Monday on September 14, 2020, on ABC. Reportedly, the season might cut short due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The show usually airs from middle September through late November, but right now things are a little uncertain. The full celebrity line-up of Dancing with the Stars will be revealed on September 2, 2020.

