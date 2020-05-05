Several reality TV shows have begun to feature on Netflix that can help to cure your boredom amid the lockdown scenario. Netflix has a variety of series and reality shows that can cater to your mood and give you the perfect show to watch. Here is a list of a few reality TV shows that you can watch exclusively on Netflix.

Reality TV shows to watch on Netflix if you’re bored of real life in lockdown

Also Read | When Reality TV Shows Winner Ashutosh Kaushik Created Ruckus Outside Mumbai Cafe

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 And Other Shocking Indian Reality TV Shows News Of This Week; Here's A Recap

Love is Blind

Love is Blind takes the literal meaning of the phrase and that is exactly what viewers will get to watch on the show. The show is based on a concept of speed dating; however, the contestants cannot see each other. Things get tricky and tough when they are asked to propose to each other without seeing each other face to face. Building a relationship in such circumstances only leaves the emotional value to connect and that is what the premise of the show is. The makers of the show mentioned in an interview that they wished to give a whole new meaning to relationships through the show

Also Read | Aditya Narayan, Karan Wahi, And Others Hosts Who Flirted With Judges On Reality TV Shows

The Circle

In The Circle, contestants communicate with other contestants only through a social media application. Each contestant is asked to rate each other, the one with the highest rating gets to be an influencer and the low ranking contestants get eliminated. However, the show is not as easy as it sounds, a sweet girl may just be a middle-aged man. Catfishing and fake identities make the show entertaining as people can literally choose who they want to be.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra And Other Female Actors Who Hosted Television Reality TV Shows

Dating Around

Dating Around is one of the most loved shows on Netflix as it primarily focuses on the first date itself. Each episode features a single person who goes on five dates with different people. All of these five are blind dates. Once the five dates are completed, the daters get to pick who they find worthy for another date. The concept is simple; however, the awkwardness of the first date is something that comes off as really entertaining for viewers.

Too Hot to Handle

Too Hot to Handle is one of the new favourite shows on Netflix. The show has several good looking contestants who have been put on an island, they are allowed to date and interact with each other. However, any form of intimacy among the contestants will result in the deduction of the grand prize. The show focuses on creating strong emotional relationships rather than the physical affection the generation follows.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.