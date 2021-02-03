Filmyzilla Leaks College Romance Season Hours After Its OTT Release

Web series College Romance has created quite the buzz ever since it came back with season 2. College Romance season 2 was released on January 29, 2021, and the show has been trending ever since. Season 1 of the show was released on the Youtube channel named Timeliners. The show gained much popularity and has been picked up by Netflix. It currently airs both on Netflix as well as on SonyLiv. However, shortly after the College Romance season 2 was released, many fans were shocked to see that a College Romance season 2 download link was made available on the torrent website Filmyzilla. Here’s what happened.

College Romance season 2 download on Filmyzilla

Filmyzilla is an Indian torrent website that has been pirating mainstream Bollywood and Hollywood movies for a long time now. The website provides the users free HD latest movie download online. It is very well known that pirating is one of the major challenges that big film production companies are facing. In fact in the recent years many top filmmakers and production companies have moved to court to stop these torrent websites from leaking their high quality content for free online.

Most recently Filmyzilla released a download link for the show College Romance season 2. Shockingly all the episodes of the show were made available online thus helping some viewers to access the content for free and depriving the OTT platform Netflix and Sony LIV of new audiences. Movie piracy is considered illegal in India, the USA and many different countries. The Indian government has banned sites like Filmyzilla movies download, Movierulz, 123movies and TamilRockers from Google. However, seemingly these sites keep creating domain extensions from .com. .info, .best, .in, .uk and more to tackle the efforts made by the government to stop the leak of movies on such websites.

More about Filmyzilla

Filmyzilla.com Bollywood is infamous for leaking Hindi movies before or during their release in the theatres. The notorious piracy website gives provides its audiences a huge collection of Hollywood, Hindi dub, Tamil and Telugu movies online. All the pirated content on the website is available for free as well.

To lure movie watchers into accessing their pirated content, the site runners have made content on their website, easily accessible and mobile-friendly. Hence one can watch and download movies without any fear of viruses. Filmzilla Tamil provides the HD and high quality of newly-launched Tollywood films to their South Indian customers. The pirated films and shows on Filmyzilla are uploaded as quickly as possible and the initial quality of the latest free download movies are between 360P to 720P. However, later, after a few weeks, HD quality movies are uploaded.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

