'Firefly Lane' Ending: Whose Funeral Is It At The End? Netzines In Shock As Season 1 Ends

Firefly Lane is Netflix’s latest comedy-drama series that has been making headlines ever since it was released on Netflix. Created by Maggie Friedman, the show is based on the novel which goes by the same name, written by Kristin Hannah. The drama series stars Katherine Heigl in the lead role as Tully Hart and has a cast of some really talented actors. Find out what happened in Firefly Lane Ending.

Firefly Lane Ending

Whose funeral is it?

Viewers who watched the whole first season of Firefly Lane, will know that Tully does NOT die. In fact, although Kate and Marah’s conversation suggests that she’s gone, Tully actually shows up to pay her respects for the person who has actually passed. But if its not Tully, who could it be? Its Kate’s dad.

Readers of the Kristin Hannah novels Firefly Lane and its sequel Fly Away will note that the Netflix show makes one major departure here. In the books its shown that Kate dies. And in the sequel of the book, we see that Tully is raising Kate’s teen daughter. While fans can sigh out their stresses it is also important that Firefly Lane Season 1 does leave one major character’s fate up in the air. The show ended at a cliffhanger and the fate of Johnny still remains in question.

Firefly Lane Ending Explained

Does Johnny die?

When we last see Johnny Ryan, we get to know that he and Kate have rekindled their relationship after officially signing their divorce papers in 2003. Johnny has gone to Iraq in pursuit of his dream of being a foreign war correspondent. While everything seems to be going fine for him, we later see a landmine go off and Johnny’s unconscious body laying nearby. We don’t see him in the flash-forward funeral scenes, hence it could be that he is dead too. However, nothing is confirmed as of yet.

How did Tully betray Kate?

While many fans are curious about who lives or dies, others want to know what did Tully do to betray Kate. A bulk of Firefly Lane Season 1’s flash-forward scenes seem to suggest that Tully is essentially dead to Kate. However, the two do have an awkward encounter in front of the church where Kate’s father’s funeral mass is being held. Tully tries to talk to Kate but Kate makes it clear that Tully is not welcome. Hence right now all we know is Tully did something so bad even Kate can’t forgive her.

It could be that Tully slept with (a totally okay) Johnny, but she already did that in the ’80s. Sean (Jason McKinnon) finally comes out of the closet in 2003, so Tully didn’t out him. What could she have possibly done? Fans will have to wait for the second season to know that.

