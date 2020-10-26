'Flesh And Blood' Season 2 Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Flesh and Blood season 2 release date after the successful run the initial season had. Flesh and Blood is a drama series mixed with elements of crime and suspense. The series takes the viewer on a journey that deals with family problems, midlife crisis, crime and a lot more. The series aired between February 24, 2020, and February 27, 2020. Yet the intriguing story left a lasting impact on its viewers. The cliffhanger served as a major point for fans wanting a second season of the show. Fans who have watched the series have loved it and have since then waited for the release of season two.

The release date for Flesh and Blood season 2

Flesh and Blood season 2 release date

According to Cinemaholic, the makers of Flesh and Blood have been discussing the possibility of season 2 for the series. The initial season did exceptionally well for the four episodes that it initially aired. Thus, the makers have been intrigued by continuing the series further on as well. Thus it can be concluded that Flesh and Blood season 2 cast will return soon enough. Another major point for the series to return is the fact that it ended on a major cliff-hanger. Thus, in order to complete the story, the makers may release season 2. The makers, however, have not given out any official statements as of yet and thus fans wait for a confirmation. However, according to the portal, Flesh and Blood season 2 release date may be some time in 2021.

Flesh and Blood season 2 cast

The entire main cast is expected to come back when season 2 of Flesh and Blood finally arrives. Thus, Francesca Annis as Vivien the widow will return along with her children - Helen played by Claudie Blakley, Jake played by Russell Tovey, and Natalie played by Lydia Leonard. On the other hand, Imelda Staunton will essay the role of Mary, Vivien’s nosy neighbour. Stephen Rea also will be seen as Mark, Vivien’s new friend. David Bamber too will return as a detective.

