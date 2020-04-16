'Four More Shots Please 2' To Have New Characters, Shibani Dandekar To Join

There is a lot of anticipation around the release of Four More Shots Please 2 on April 17, 2020. The second season of the much-loved web series will also have new faces in the cast line up. This will include the gorgeous Shibani Dandekar, Samir Kocchar, and Prabal Punjabi, amongst other talented actors.

Four More Shots Please to have added characters

Four More Shots Please 2 is all set to introduce new characters to the story, who will play an important role in shaping the life events of the four leading ladies in the web series. The official handle of Four More Shots Please recently gave out the information to the audience through a post. In the caption for the post, they asked their fans to welcome Shibani Dandekar, Samir Kochhar, and Prabal Punjabi to the team. The Instagram post was also shared by actor Shibani Dandekar on her social media. Through the trailer of Four More Shot Please 2, it was evident that Samir Kocchar’s character Shashank will be a part of Anjana Menon’s life (played by Kirti Kulhari) as he is shown as a professional in law. On the other hand, Prabal Punjabi’s character Amit is expected to be a part of Siddhi Patel’s life (played by Maanvi Gagroo). However, Shibani Dandekar’s role in the upcoming season is still a mystery to many. Have a look at the post from Shibani Dandekar’s Instagram here.

About Four More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please is a web series that is available on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime. The plot of this series is based on the lives of four women who are close friends and deal with all their problems by getting together and sharing it with each other every week. The show stars actors Kriti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Gurbani, and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles. Four More Shots Please is famous among the women of the country as it shows the problems faced by them every now and then. Have a look at the trailer of Four More Shots Please 2 here.

