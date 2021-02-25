FRIENDS' Rachel To Chandler: Know What The Actors Are Up To Now

Popular sitcom FRIENDS have won hearts all over the world. It started airing on NBC in the year 1994 and went on to have 10 seasons. The main cast of the show had Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Mathew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc. The story revolves around 6 friends who are trying to make a career in New York City while managing their personal life. The group of friends are often seen hanging out in the coffee shop named Central Perk. If you are wondering where the main cast of the show is, read further to find out.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston's vocal tic is making even die-hard FRIENDS fans see it in a new light

FRIENDS cast: Where are they now?

Rachel

Jennifer Aniston who played the role of Rachel has come a long way since the show ended in 2004. She has starred in movies like He's Just Not Into You, Horrible Bosses and has also turned into a producer for Apple TV Plus' show. Along with Reese Witherspoon, in the year 2019, Jennifer produced the show named The Morning Show. She even won a SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.

Chandler

Matthew Perry played the role of a funny, sarcastic guy in the show. The actor went public with information about his struggles with drugs. He has been making efforts to become sober since he went to rehab in the year 1997. On the work front, Matthew has been actively appearing in TV shows. He starred on shows like The Kennedys After Camelot, The Odd Couple, Go On and Mr. Sunshine.

Monica

The role of a cleanliness freak was played by Courteney Cox. After the show ended, the actor went on to star in her own show named Cougar Town that went on for six seasons. Other than that, she made an appearance in shows like Shameless, Modern Family and Drunk History.

Also Read: Courteney Cox showcases her talent by playing the 'FRIENDS' theme song on piano

Joey

Matt LeBlanc played the role of a womaniser who did not like to share his food. After the show ended, he started his own show Joey that revolved around his character and ended within two seasons. He also appeared on the show Episodes and won Golden Globes for his performance. He also went on to co-host the show Top Gear from 2016-19.

Phoebe

The guitarist and the famous singer of 'Smelly Cat' was played by Lisa Kudrow. After the show ended, she went on to star in various movies like P.S. I Love You, Neighbors, Easy A and The Girl On The Train. She also made an appearance on ABC's show Scandal. She also gave her voice for characters in Bojack Horseman and The Boss Baby. She also created her own show named Web Therapy which went on for four seasons and was also nominated for Primetime Emmy.

Also Read: Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow & others join Charlie Brooker's 'Death to 2020' for Netflix

Ross

The guy with the red sweater and obsession with dinosaurs, Ross was played by David Schwimmer. After the show ended, he gave his voice for Melman in the Madagascar movies. He also played the role of a lawyer in the show The People v. O.J Simpson: American Crime Story. For which he was nominated for Primetime Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie, in the year 2016. Currently, in 2020, he is starring in the show titled Intelligence.

Also Read: Is David Schwimmer in WandaVision? Read on to know who plays the titular character

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.