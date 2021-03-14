From 'iCarly' To 'Gossip Girl', Popular Cult Shows That Are Getting A Reboot This Year

There have been a variety of cult shows that are getting a reboot this year such as iCarly, Clueless, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Gossip Girl and many more. The fans will now be able to watch their all-time favourite shows after a long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Take a look at the list of cult shows that are getting a reboot this year and know more about them.

Cult shows that are getting reboot in 2021

iCarly

iCarly was one of the most loved shows that aired on Nickelodeon from September 2007 to November 2012. The story of the teen sitcom iCarly followed the life of a teenager, Carly, who comes up with her own web show along with her two best friends. The makers of the show had recently revealed that they will soon be coming up with a revival series and the earlier cast that will be seen in the reboot includes Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress.

Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl that aired between 2007 to 2012 became one of the popular shows among teens and gained immense appreciation. Based on a novel by Cecily von Ziegesar, the show followed the lives of upper-class adolescents of Manhattan. While a reboot of the show has recently been announced, the cast members will include Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, Eli Brown as Obie Bergmann IV, Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe and a few others.

Clueless

Clueless is yet another popular teen TV series that revolved around the adventurous life of a California girl and her friends who face ups and downs in their school life, relationship and social status. Popular cast members consisted of Rachel Blanchard, Stacey Dash, Donald Adeosun Faison, Elisa Donovan, David Lascher, Twink Caplan and many more.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Will Smith’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air hit the screens in 1990 and successfully ran for six years. As per recent news, the reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is being filmed with a two-season series. The cast of the show included Will Smith, James Avery, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Janet Hubert, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana M. Ali, Joseph Marcell and several others.

True Blood

Created by Alan Ball, True Blood is a popular fantasy horror drama series based on a novel by Charlaine Harris. In December 2020, the reboot of the show had been announced but the release date of the show hasn’t been revealed yet. The talented cast of the show included Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Ryan Kwanten, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Chris Bauer, Nelsan Ellis, etc.

