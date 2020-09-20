George RR Martin's Net Worth As The 'Game Of Thrones' Author Celebrates His 72nd Birthday

George RR Martin, also known as GRRM, is an American novelist and the sharp mind behind the creation of HBO’s Game of Thrones. The epic fantasy series Game of Thrones is adopted by George RR Martin’s novels A Song of Ice and Fire. In 2005, Martin was regarded as “the American Tolkien” by Lev Grossman. For the unversed, Tolkein was the British writer known for his notable fantasy works like Lord of the Rings and Hobbit.

Back in 2011, George RR Martin was included in the Time’s 100 most influential people list. On Sunday, September 20, the great author is celebrating his 72nd birthday. On the occasion of his birthday, here’s taking a closer look at the novelist’s net worth.

George RR Martin Net Worth

George’s books reached a wider audience with the success of Game of Thrones. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the television show and book sales help the author to earn around $25 million, ever year. The portal further states that his HBO pay per series was around $15 million. In total, the novelist has earned approximately $200 million only from Game of Thrones alone. His annual salary is estimated to be $25 million per year.

Celebrity Net Worth states that the author’s net worth as of 2019 was $120 million. Not only that, but Daily Mail also suggests that George earns about $10 million from his other literary works. Moreover, the author has also been involved in philanthropy, especially when it comes to nature. He has previously launched a campaign to raise money for the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary in New Mexico. Not only did he organise a campaign but also succeeded in the donation list by giving away a whopping $500,000.

About George RR Martin’s early life

The author hails from New Jersey and his family was once wealthy but they lost everything during the Great Depression. While growing up, he was an avid reader and also sold stories to his friends from a young age. During his schooling, Martin read numerous comic books and which made him a huge Marvel comics fan. Often in his interviews, Martin cites Stan Lee to a great source of inspiration for his literary work.

