Ginny And Georgia Ending Explained: Find Out What Happens In The Thrilling Season Finale

Ginny and Georgia is a new Netflix original that came out recently and has been receiving a lot of attention from critics and viewers alike. While the reviews for the show have been mixed, it's hard to deny the heartfelt story that makes you relate to the characters a lot, but the ending has a few twists for the viewers. Read on to know more about what happened in the Ginny and Georgia ending.

Ginny and Georgia Ending Explained

Ginny and Georgia was a surprisingly good show from Netflix, considering they hadn't made any efforts to publicize it the way they do for their bigger properties like Dark or Stranger Things. The beginning episodes of the show are really sweet and show off the emotional relationship between the mother and daughter duo of Ginny and Georgio. The ending of the show gets really dark for a show of this light nature. The last few episodes play out like a slow burn thriller, and a lot of hidden secrets are revealed.

Paul, Georgia and the kids do a photoshoot and interview to improve their public image before the elections. Ginny notices that the MANG is ignoring her and Austin continues to skip his classes. During the English class, their teacher Mr Gitten calls out Ginny for being black. Ginny and Bracia have a conversation about living as a black person in a predominantly white town like Wellsbury.

Cynthia accuses Georgia of stealing fund but that claim turns out to be a false allegation. Ginny admits that she wants to be with Marcus but doesn't want to loser her MANG group. However, Marcus truly loves Georgia who is in a relationship with someone else. Max and Marcus get into a fight. At the end of the long episode, Ginny decides to leave the town and Austin agrees to go with her. Marcus runs into Ginny and apologises for his rude comments earlier. Paul ends up winning the election and Kenny gives a subtle hint that Kenny's ashes have been spread throughout the fireworks that are going off over their heads. A lot of secrets are revealed in the finale and a lot of storylines have been kept open for a potential season 2.

Will there be a Ginny And Georgia Season 2?

As of now, Netflix hasn't revealed any plans for a Ginny and Georgia season 2. If Netflix decides to go ahead with a second season, they will have plenty of options to push the story forward as the finale ended with a lot of unresolved plot points. Only time will tell if Netflix decides to renew Ginny and Georgia. Stay tuned for more news on Ginny and Georgia and Netflix.

