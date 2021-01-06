Gordon Ramsay’s 'American Road Trip' Premieres; Here's Where And When You Can Watch It

Gordon Ramsay is back on television. The celebrity chef and cooking show judge is starring in a brand new food-based special titled, Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip. Along with Ramsay, his two other chef friends have also tagged along in this trip to Arizona, Nevada, and California. Here are all the details you need to know about Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.

Gordon Ramsay’s 'American Road Trip' premieres as 2021 begins

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most renowned chefs on the planet. His resume comprises of exploring various cuisines across the globe and also being hard to impress critic on several culinary shows. But now, the celebrated chef is back on TV with his new special titled, Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.

Along with Ramsay, his two friends Chef Gino D’acampo and maître d'hôtel Fred Sirieix have also tagged along for this road trip. In Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip trailer, the three friends are travelling in an RV across several states in the U.S. The friends are even bickering over food, enjoying on yachts, and riding mechanical bulls.

Where to Watch ‘Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip’

Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip premiered on FOX on January 5, 202 at 8 PM ET/PT. You can also watch the two-hour special on Hulu. In the special, the trio is travelling across Arizona, Nevada, and California, and as mentioned earlier engaging in various fun activities. The show seems to have been shot before the pandemic considering the scenes featured in the Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip trailer.

Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram and shared a trailer of the two-hour special. Along with the trailer he wrote, “America are you ready for a road trip? Tonight at 8 PM on @FOXTV I’m taking @iamginodacampo & @fred_sirieix on a trip to show them how great this country is! See you tonight #GordonsRoadTrip”. Take a look at Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip trailer here.

Many chefs and Gordon Ramsay’s fans jumped in to support the trio and dropped in some interesting comments. Chef Vineet wrote that he cannot wait to watch the special and another fan wrote that there something worth watching on television. Take a look at all of these comments here.

