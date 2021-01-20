'Peaky Blinders' Creator Reveals Jason Statham Was The First Choice For Thomas Shelby

Was Jason Statham set to play Thomas Shelby? In an interview, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight revealed that he had approached Jason Statham for the role of the criminal boss. But due to some prior work commitments, the actor could not be a part of the project. This revelation is resurfacing right after it was announced that Peaky Blinders Season 6 will be the last season of the hit BBC show. Find out more details about this story below.

Was Jason Statham going to be Thomas Shelby?

BBC’s hit show Peaky Blinders is soon coming to an end. The hit criminal show that revolves around the Shelby family has captivated audience since its premiere in 2013. But now, the show is set to conclude after Peaky Blinders Season 6 premieres. The show went on floors this month. But ahead of the show’s conclusion, an interview of Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has resurfaced.

In a Peaky Blinders watch marathon with Esquire UK, Steven Knight spilled some major secrets about the show. During this hour-long event, Knight also spoke about the Peaky Blinders cast. He revealed that Cillian Murphy was not his first choice for the role. Knight revealed that Jason Statham was in the running to play Shelby.

The Peaky Blinders creator revealed that he had worked with Jason Statham in his 2013 directorial debut film, Hummingbird. In the film, Jason was a troubled war vet who gets involved in criminal activities. When Hummingbird released, Knight was also working on Peaky Blinders Season 1. In this activity with the above-mentioned media portal, Knight appreciated Statham and said that he is “brilliant”.

In an interview with Den of Geek in 2013, Steven Knight revealed that they want Jason to be a part of the series, but he was already committed to some other projects. He added that he met both Cillian Murphy and Jason Statham in L.A. for Thomas Shelby’s role. But he was convinced that Jason was the one since his physical built suited the one for an organized crime boss. But on the other hand, Cillian Murphy did not seem much like Tommy, said the Peaky Blinders creator.

Steven Knight then received a text from Cillian Murphy that read, “Remember, I’m an actor”. This text struck a chord with the BBC show creator and he realized that Cillian Murphy can transform himself to any extent. But if you meet him on the street, he is a completely different person. Now, Peaky Blinders fans cannot imagine anybody else playing the role of Thomas Shelby.

