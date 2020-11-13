Grey's Anatomy Fans Will See Derek 'McDreamy' Shepherd Return In Season 17?

ABC recently released the promo video for Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 1 on YouTube. Fans see the return of a much-beloved character from the show - Derek Shepherd. Take a look at the promo and read more about the show:

Also Read | Is Grey's Anatomy Season 17 the show's last season? Ellen Pompeo reveals

Derek Shepherd Returns

Also Read | What time does Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey release on Netflix?

In the start of the video, fans see Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo) dreaming that she is on a beach. She then hears the voice of Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey) calling out to her. As fans might have remembered, Derek Shepherd died in Season 11 after he was in a fatal car accident. Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd have three children together.

Then after a bit, it is understood that Meredith is dreaming and she is actually in a hospital. She has contracted COVID-19 and is suffering from many of the adverse effects. Miranda Bailey (played by Chandra Wilson) also comes to check on her in a full PPE kit and holds her hands as she cries. Meredith then adds that she is afraid that if she falls asleep, she might not wake up. Then fans see her falling deep into sleep. In the next shot, fans see doctors rushing to her room, as her health gets worse.

Also Read | Ludo movie review: This Anurag Basu directorial is a perfect blend of comedy and absurdity

She is then again transported back to her dream and she screams - 'I miss you'. Derek responds by saying - 'I know'. The couple then walks towards each other. Does this mean fans will lose Meredith Grey from the show as well? Will she die in season 17 after contracting the virus?

Also Read | David Fincher signs 4-year contract with Netflix, leaves 'Mindhunter' fans disappointed

Krista Vernoff, the writer of the show, also talked a bit about the show with TV Guide. She mentioned that she really just wanted to pay tribute to 'the reality of this global pandemic and the impact it's having'. She then mentioned that they still have to come up with ways to keep the show fun and entertaining for the audiences. She finally added -

The beach motif — which will continue beyond the premiere — provided a way for us to live outside the pandemic, even for a little while here and there. And Derek's return provided pure joy for us, for Meredith, and for the fans... We hope our show inspires you to wear your masks to protect them and each other. As Derek Shepherd would say, 'It's a beautiful day to save lives

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.