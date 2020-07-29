Indian Matchmaking: Guru Says The Show Made Him Look ‘uninterested' On His Date With Nadia

As of date, Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking is one of the most popular shows in India. In this show, Nadia Christina Jagessar was paired with Ravi Guru Singh. The two were paired since they both had a Guyanese origin. Unfortunately, the pair did not end up together. Further, this decision was made by Nadia Christina Jagessar. Guru from Indian Matchmaking shared a Youtube video on July 17, 2020. In this video, Guru states that the makers of the show edited his date in a manner that made him look uninterested and judgemental to the audiences.

Guru said, "I had asked her that your career path was like AOC's right? And she was like who is AOC? And I was like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, like she was a new member of Congress. And she didn't know who that was and I kind of was turned off by that". He also said, “So the way that they portrayed this makes it seem like me being vague and not specific enough which is not right. I wanted someone who is aware of current events and knew about political things".

Guru also revealed that he didn’t believe in the arranged marriage system. Further, he stated that he preferred to date a person with a good heart. Speaking about Indian Matchmaking’s Nadia, Guru said that it was not enough to just have the same origin.

Guru captioned the Youtube video as, “Excuse the editing this is the first time I've done it and cut it on my own! Check out my live commentary to my date on the Netflix Indian Match Making Show”. Guru’s video has received about 4,363 views, 62 likes, 14 dislikes and counting. Further several people also commented on Guru’s video. While some sided with Guru, some disapproved of the video in the comments section. You can check out Guru’s Youtube video here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Indian Matchmaking:

The Indian Matchmaking cast included Aparna Shewakramani, Jay Wadhwani, Pradhyuman Maloo, Nadia Christina Jagessar, Vyasar Ganesan, Akshay Jakhete, Ankita Bansal, and Rupam. This show was hosted by the famous Indian matchmaker, Sima Taparia. Taparia worked towards arranging a marriage between single millennials.

Promo Image Source: Ravi Guru Singh & Nadia Jagessar’s Instagram

