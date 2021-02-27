'Hawaii Five O' Cast Boasts Of Stars Like Alex O'Loughlin, Beulah Koale And More; Read

Hawaii Five-0 is an interesting action crime drama series film created by Peter M. Lenkov, Alex Kurtzman, Leonard Freeman. The series revolves around Steve McGarrett, who returns to Oahu to locate his father's murderer, and the governor offers him the opportunity to run his own Five-0 task force. The series premiered in 2010 and ended its 10th season in 2020. The series also garnered heaps of praises from viewers and critics for its performances and storyline. The series is known for its plot, interesting characters, and tragic twists and turns. Know all about Hawaii Five-0 cast below:

Alex O'Loughlin as Lieutenant Commander Steve McGarrett

Among the cast of Hawaii Five-0, Alex O'Loughlin essays the role of Lieutenant Commander Steve McGarrett. Decorated as a former Navy SEAL, McGarrett is the head of the Five-0 Task Force and the son of retired HPD Sergeant John McGarrett. The idea of Steve's return to Hawaii and the creation of the Task Force is the murder of John.

Scott Caan as Detective Sergeant Danny "Danno" Williams

In the cast of Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan plays the role of Detective Sergeant Danny 'Danno' Williams. In the show, He is a divorced single father who has moved from Newark PD to New Jersey to be with his daughter and is the de facto second-in-command of Five-0.

Taylor Wily as Kamekona Tupuola

In the Hawaii Five -0 cast, Taylor Wily essays the role of Kamekona Tupuola. In the show, a rehabilitated ex-convict became an entrepreneur and owner of Waiola Shave Ice, Kamekona's Shrimp Truck, and Kamekona's Helicopter Tours. He is a CI for the Five-0 Task Force and a friend of theirs.

Beulah Koale as Officer Junior Reigns

Beulah Koale plays the role of Officer Junior Reigns. In the show, the former Navy SEAL ranked Second Class Special Warfare Operator, asks McGarrett, a SEAL fellow, for a job. He is initially turned down and returns to McGarrett for the second time. McGarrett then introduces him to Duke Lukela and informs him that before becoming a member of Five-0, he will have to join and finish the Police Academy.

Supporting roles

Grace Park as Kono Kalakaua

Chi McBride as Lou Grover

Dennis Chun as Sgt. Duke Lukela

Masi Oka as Max Bergman

